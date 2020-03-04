When Nate Laslovich looks around his office or Bozeman’s practice room, memories start to flood back. None are easy for him to forget.
However, Laslovich will leave Bozeman High and become Bozeman Gallatin’s first wrestling coach, activities director Mark Ator announced Wednesday. Joel Ganey was also named Gallatin’s first head girls soccer coach, while Ben Hietala will be the first head coach of the boys, pending school board approval.
Laslovich joined five other Bozeman coaches who will be coaching at Gallatin. Laslovich is one of two deans of students at Bozeman High, and the two decided Laslovich was better off going to Gallatin.
Under Laslovich, who began coaching at Bozeman since 2005 and was the team’s head coach since 2006, the Hawks have won 29 individual state championships, two team titles in 2011 and 2019 and five Class AA Dual championships.
“I’m just super invested here,” Laslovich said. “A lot of great memories and great teams that we had. I look back on all those things. That’s tough to walk away from, just the culture that we’ve built, it’s been really good. Not even wins and losses, but the type of environment we’ve created, it hits home.”
Coaching the new program won’t be easy, Laslovich said. While his entire staff will join him, the Raptors will start off with no seniors, which presents challenges in terms of leadership for the young team.
That’s on top of unforeseen obstacles that he doesn’t yet know he’ll have to deal with. He said he hasn’t yet walked into the new school or has seen its facilities.
“It’s like anything though,” Laslovich said. “Just go in and work hard and figure out what we need to do, and hopefully we create a really good environment.”
He knows the learning curve won’t be easy, but Laslovich is eager for the challenge and to apply what he’s learned from Bozeman to his new job.
“It’s one of those things,” he said, “you hopefully create a new culture and hopefully we can expedite the process of building something great.”
