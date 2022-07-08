Eighteen high school soccer players from Montana will experience the world’s game on an entirely new level this month.
Hunter Terry, as head of the Gallatin Futbol Foundation, has been hoping to take a group to Africa since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit two years ago. That plan has long been on hold, but after a year of fundraising and planning, it is finally coming to fruition.
A traveling party of 28 — including Terry, players, a referee, an athletic trainer and other chaperones — depart Sunday en route to Arusha, Tanzania, on Africa’s east coast. The trip will last more than two weeks and is modeled to be a cultural exchange while also serving as a large-scale service project.
“It truly is an exchange of culture and the game,” said Terry, who is also the head coach of Bozeman’s boys soccer team. “We’re not going there to change anything. That’s not what our goal is. We’re going there to share ideas.”
Terry has coordinated largely with Nathan Rottier, a former Hawks assistant from 2012-14 when the team won three consecutive Class AA championships. Rottier and his wife Emily now run the sports programs of the Arusha New Vision School, which is part of the Youth With a Mission ministry.
The group of players traveling consists mostly of Bozeman boys players, but Gallatin, Big Sky and Miles City also have one player each included. Bozeman and Gallatin also have one girls player each on the trip.
Throughout the stay, the Montana players will put on camps for local children. At the same time, the local players will impart some of their tactics of game play with their visitors.
“I plan on learning from their coaches. My players plan on learning from their coaches,” Terry said. “I plan on learning from their players. My players plan on learning from their players.
“Our culture is so different … but futbol, everybody speaks futbol. And what it looks like, it’s a universal common language.”
Near the end of the stay, the groups of players will be divided into mixed teams and compete in a tournament.
The service component of the trip is funded by $75,000 raised primarily through a business rush campaign in which players contacted local businesses for donations.
“We’d go meet with the businesses and show them how this trip is going to impact a lot of people,” said Weston Brown, a rising senior at Bozeman. “We got a lot of donations that way.”
Added teammate Simon Kinzler, a fellow senior: “It was really interesting to see how many people were super excited to meet with you and hear about it.”
Part of that money raised has already been used to purchase a machine that makes compressed earth bricks. Essentially, dirt or clay is mixed with a concrete substance and formed into bricks suitable for building.
The Montana cohort will help construct a classroom and a set of dressing rooms for the school using plans created by a design team Terry has connections with at the Colorado School of Mines.
The players and their families largely funded their own trips, some with the help of family friends or neighbors, but business donations all went toward the service projects.
“Our community here in Bozeman is incredible,” Terry said. “The amount of support we’ve seen has been incredible.”
Though fundraising has closed for this particular service project, Terry encourages interested parties to follow the group’s efforts and progress on Instagram (@gallatinfutbol). (Gallatin Futbol Foundation also accepts donations that go toward similar projects and supporting underfunded players.)
Montana’s players have also arranged to bring 100 new soccer balls to donate along with three complete jersey kits and 85 new pairs of cleats. Other supplies for soccer games including corner flags, goal nets and training equipment will also be donated, along with safety glasses and gloves from Kenyon Noble.
Terry and the Gallatin Futbol Foundation initially applied for a Global Grant through Rotary International, but that request was denied. As part of that application, he had to devise a curriculum that fit into one of several grant-eligible categories. He settled on peacemaking and conflict resolution and modeled the teachings after core values he uses with his Hawks teams.
Though the grant was denied, the subject matter he put together will still be part of the group’s trip.
“The game can solve a lot of problems,” Terry said.
Terry is hopeful the experience helps bring the players closer together and gives them a greater sense of the world.
“I hope they walk into it with a very open mind. I want them to walk away knowing there are cultures so different from yours,” he said. “And the path they walk every day is so different from yours. … Show respect and keep an open mind. I’m excited to experience that for myself and experience the game at a whole other level.”
The process of planning for this trip has been lengthy and complicated for all parties involved. But Kinzler said it will all be worth it to learn about another part of the world.
“The culture is going to be crazy to learn about, and it’ll be cool to show them our culture,” he said. “Like Hunter said, soccer is the universal language, and I think that’s just going to be such a cultural experience where we’ll be able to share so many things.”