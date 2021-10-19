top story Miles Al-Chokhachy scores in overtime to lift Bozeman girls soccer to win in playoffs By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 19, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now The Bozeman girls soccer team celebrates a win against Billings Skyview on Tuesday. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Bozeman senior Miles Al-Chokhachy scores the game-winning goal against Billings Skyview on Tuesday at Bozeman High School. Bozeman beat Skyview 1-0 in overtime. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Bozeman sophomore Inga Trebesch fights for an open shot against Billings Skyview on Tuesday at Bozeman High School. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Bozeman's Grace Thum and Sami Murphy pressure the ball from Billings Skyview's Charlize Davis on Tuesday at Bozeman High School. Time seemed to stand still as the ball rolled closer and closer to the net.Bozeman's Inga Trebesch had gotten wrapped up with a Billings Skyview defender. The Falcons' goalkeeper had tripped and fallen to the ground, leaving her goal unguarded as the ball inched closer to the white line.Eighty-eight minutes worth of scoreless frustration then melted away as Miles Al-Chokhachy swooped in with a decisive kick that made the Hawks 1-0 winners in the first round of the Class AA playoffs on Tuesday at Bozeman High. "I could kind of sense there were some people running behind me so I was like, 'Oh my God, I have to actually put it in. We have to score right here,'” Al-Chokhachy said. “It probably would’ve gone in without me, but you never know.”For the sake of being sure it got there, she elected to use a lot of force.“I had to smash it into the back of the net,” Al-Chokhachy said, laughing.The Eastern AA fourth-seeded Hawks (8-4-3) beat fifth-seeded Skyview 2-1 in both regular season meetings. The teams labored through a cold and offensively sparse contest Tuesday to decide whose season would continue.“To beat a team three times — especially a team as good as Skyview — is difficult, really difficult,” Hawks head coach Erika Cannon said. “We asked them to play smart and take their moments when they could press and communicate that. It was a perfect moment where we did it.”Cannon said the team practiced all sorts of scenarios and generally followed through on the game plan throughout the contest. The Falcons (7-6-2) didn’t have many scoring chances, and Bozeman goalkeeper Sabrina Scurry was well-positioned to make stops when Skyview’s offense got too close.Scurry had two saves in the overtime period to preserve the shutout. Her first came in the 85th minute on a shot from Skyview’s Kylie Swanton. Her second came in the game’s final 10 minutes to keep Bozeman in front. “Things went to plan other than waiting so long to score,” Cannon said. “They definitely had some dangerous ones, but I thought we played a complete game today.”As the game wore on, overtime seemed more and more likely. Deciding the contest on penalty kicks loomed as a possibility also.The Hawks caught a break, however, when the Falcons were slow to clear the ball away from their net.Trebesch put pressure on a defender and jostled for position mere feet in front of the net.“The plan was to score, but then the center back kind of cut me off,” she said, “so I was just trying to get around her and focus on that and just get a touch to maybe a different teammate or a goal.”In doing so, Skyview’s goalie was taken out of position and fell to the ground as the ball rolled slowly to the left. Al-Chokhachy then gave the game its only goal."It was just a relief (to see her), and I was so happy for her," Trebesch said. "I was so excited."Bozeman will continue its season with a quarterfinal game on the road Saturday."I think we really came together as a team the last two weeks," Al-Chokhachy said. "It's cool to see, and I think we can go far in these playoffs." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. 