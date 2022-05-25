Bozeman junior Meg McCarty has followed up with her 2021 Class AA singles title with a season just as dominant.
During her sophomore year, she went undefeated without dropping a single game, and her triumph at state played a large role in the Hawks girls winning a ninth consecutive team championship.
McCarty dropped two games this season but was otherwise nearly untouchable. Her presence as a top seed at this week’s Class AA meet in Missoula gives the Hawks a strong chance to stretch the title run to double digits.
“I have to play how I’ve been all season,” she said of her goals for the tournament, which begins Thursday. “As soon as I get on the court I’m having a lot of fun obviously, but I want to play my best tennis.
“I’ve loved seeing how hard the team has worked all year. Last year we had a great team. We won state on the girls side, but this year we’ve got even more depth and it’s great to see.”
Bozeman’s girls will also send a top doubles team to state in the pairing of junior Nora Schrank and senior Hailey Buss, the Southern AA Divisional champions last week in Helena. Joining them will be freshman Izabel Barr, a No. 3 seed at the state meet who won one of the games against McCarty at the divisional.
After winning at state last year, McCarty spent the summer, fall and winter traveling the country to places like Las Vegas, Florida and South Carolina to compete in national and regional USTA tournaments. She has also taken several college visits and hopes to decide on a school — potentially on the East Coast — where she can play tennis before her senior year. While in town, she meets with a private instructor five or six times a week to further sharpen her game and improve her fitness.
“I’d say one of my best assets is probably my variety,” McCarty said. “I really enjoy working on new shots, whether it’s drop shots, angles, lobs. I just like throwing the whole kitchen sink at my opponent.”
She’s succeeded in doing so over and over again this year, to the point of making her a favorite to repeat at state. When asked if she feels any pressure, she said, “Not much.”
“I have a whole team behind me and I can feel their support along with (head coach Clayton Harris’) and the rest of the coaches,” McCarty added. “I just come out on the court and have fun and do my best.”
It is that relaxed mindset that helps her not sweat the small stuff, like the two games she lost this season.
“It’s so easy if you miss a couple, if you double fault, if they have some really good shots,” McCarty said. “For me it’s not as much losing a game. I don’t see that as a bad thing. Just every day I go out on the court, and I think the overall result is more important to me.”
McCarty is looking forward to seeing how her teammates perform at state as well.
Buss and Schrank played with and against each other during parts of their youth, but this is their first year as high school teammates. Schrank spent her first two years of high school in Las Vegas, competing for the No Quit Tennis Academy. Buss placed fourth in singles last year at state.
They have proven to be a formidable pairing this season.
“Their chemistry and their dynamic on the court works well, and they’ve committed to being their best selves,” Harris said. “They do the small things well and you can see that translate to success.”
Buss, who will play club tennis at Arizona State next year, considers herself a stronger singles player, but the results on a doubles team can’t be ignored.
“Since we’ve been doing so well, it’s a confidence booster,” she said. “Knowing what the competition has been so far, we feel pretty confident.”
Schrank is hopeful her first year of competing for a high school team produces the desired result.
“I hope we win. I’m confident we’re going to win,” she said. “I’m excited to go there with a team and have that experience with them.”
Hawks boys qualify 7 for state
Bozeman’s boys team will be represented this week by senior Blake Phillippi in the singles bracket and three teams on the doubles side: divisional runners-up Nate Brooks and Joe Monson, third seed Luke Raynovich and Owen Sanford and fourth-seeded brothers T.J. and Oliver Ward.
“I knew we had a good enough, deep enough squad that we had a strong possibility to qualify three doubles teams,” Harris said. “To see that happen and come to fruition is really exciting. Very rarely do you see a team qualify that many teams into the state tournament, so it’s a big accomplishment for the Hawks.”
Brooks and Monson were Bozeman’s regular No. 2 team all year, but they beat Raynovich and Sanford, the No. 1 team, in the divisional semifinals last week.
“As a coach, that’s one of the more challenging situations to be in because one of your teams is going to move on and one is going to be disappointed,” Harris said. “I feel like both sides handled it well, and Nate and Joe just played really great tennis.”
The juniors have been teammates at Bozeman for a while but this is their first year as a doubles pairing. They are looking forward to seeing how they stack up against other teams at the state meet.
“Everyone’s good tennis players and they’re strong. I’m stressed, but it’s also going to be fun,” Brooks said. “We’ve got a decent draw. Hopefully that helps us out in the end. We want to at least make it to quarterfinals, semifinals, maybe even finals.”
Monson said they used a few days of practice this week to clean up anything that needed to be addressed before the state meet. Regardless of how they place, they are proud of what they have already accomplished.
“This is our first actual year playing together,” Monson said, “but it is cool to see how far we’ve come.”