Bozeman sophomore Lucy Al-Chokhachy defends a kick by Great Falls CMR sophomore Kanyon Bahmiller on Thursday at Bozeman High.
Bozeman senior Ursula Vlases dribbles the ball against Great Falls CMR on Thursday at Bozeman High.
Bozeman sophomore Maya Bossenbrook chases down the ball against Great Falls CMR on Thursday at Bozeman High.
Bozeman’s girls soccer team moved to 4-2 this season with a 4-0 win over Great Falls CMR on Thursday evening.
Sophomore Lucy Al-Chokhachy led the Hawks with three goals, and classmate Hadley Brown also scored. Megan Schell, Grace Thum, Ursula Vlases and Maya Bossenbrook each had one assist.
All of Bozeman’s wins this season have been shutouts with margins of at least four goals.
