Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman’s girls soccer team moved to 4-2 this season with a 4-0 win over Great Falls CMR on Thursday evening.

Sophomore Lucy Al-Chokhachy led the Hawks with three goals, and classmate Hadley Brown also scored. Megan Schell, Grace Thum, Ursula Vlases and Maya Bossenbrook each had one assist.

All of Bozeman’s wins this season have been shutouts with margins of at least four goals.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you