During a brief stoppage of time in the third period, Lily Schultz stood with her hands on her hips, attempting to catch her breath.
The Gallatin senior clung to a three-point lead against Bozeman’s Elijah Carroll. She just had to last 11 more seconds.
Schultz toughed it out and emerged as the winner of a 12-9 decision late in the evening, helping to quell the Hawks’ threat of a comeback. Aided by Schultz’s win at 126 pounds, Gallatin earned a 45-30 dual win against Bozeman Tuesday in the Raptors’ gym.
After going 2-0 against the Hawks in duals last season, Gallatin remained unbeaten against the crosstown team.
“We put a lot of work into this,” Schultz said, “and we’re getting better every single day.”
That work continues to show up in Schultz’s performances. She won first place in the 138-pound bracket at a girls mixer on Saturday in Billings. Three days later, she held a 5-4 lead after the first two minutes against Carroll. The Bozeman wrestler began the second period with a takedown to take his final lead of the match. Schultz answered with her second reversal and second nearfall of the match for an 8-6 edge. In the third, Schultz nearly pinned Carroll a third time, earning a three-point nearfall.
Schultz was penalized for stalling and was later taken down, but she earned an escape for the final margin.
“She showed her heart in the way she battles,” Raptors head coach Nate Laslovich said. “He got her tired, and she just hung in there and wrestled tough and made a lot of good things happen.”
Schultz credited her mental toughness in particular for helping her down the stretch.
“I work hard every day at practice wrestling the guys,” she said. “And tonight was no different. I just had to hang in there.”
Her win in the third-to-last match put Gallatin ahead 39-24, putting the dual out of Bozeman’s reach.
Bozeman took the first lead of the evening with a fall from Avery Allen in 21 seconds against Gallatin’s Ben Freund at 145 pounds. At 152 pounds, Gallatin’s Cooper McGovern built a 10-3 lead on Jake Adams before winning by pin in 3 minutes, 22 seconds to even the dual. The Raptors won by forfeit at 160 pounds, and Felix Peterson pushed the lead to 18-6 with a pin of Danny Cloward in 23 seconds.
Bozeman received wins by fall from Gavin Millard at 182 pounds and Hudson Weins at heavyweight, results that came around Gallatin’s Tyler Conrad winning by forfeit at 205 pounds.
Millard used two takedowns and a nearfall in the first period to amass a 7-1 advantage before eventually pinning Landry Cooley in 1:43. Weins led 2-0 after his first period against Oakley Woody, and he added a second takedown in the middle period. He scored the pin in 3:23.
“He's super competitive, and he's explosive,” Hawks head coach Sean Dellwo said of Weins. “He's not just a heavyweight wrestler. He's a wrestler, and he will go out there and he will battle.”
Gallatin added pins from Talan Trettin (103 pounds, 1:46), Isaiah Christensen (113, 1:53) and Kameron Amende (138, 5:02) in addition to Schultz’s decision in the latter stages of the daul.
Gallatin swept the girls matchups also, scoring falls by Brianna Larsen and Maria Matosich.
“From a team perspective, it felt really good and they were excited for each other,” Laslovich said. “I’m super proud of our squad.”
Bozeman’s Eric Hamberg won by fall in 3:01 at 120 pounds over Elan Rowley, and teammate Jack Montoya won by fall in 4:07 at 132 pounds over Bode Naffzinger.
The teams will meet again on Jan. 27 at Bozeman. Dellwo hopes Tuesday’s competitive atmosphere transfers over to that dual.
“We want it to sting a little going into next week,” he said. “We get them nine days from now, and we're excited about that. We want that matchup, and we're hoping we get to go in there and change the tide a little bit.”