Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Karsen Breeding transferred to Gallatin in January and not long after was present for a basketball game between her new school and Bozeman High. It was her first experience of the crosstown rivalry.

On Tuesday in Bozeman’s gym, she experienced it as a member of the Raptors volleyball team as raucous student sections on both sides lifted the energy in the building.

“I knew it was going to be packed, but I didn’t expect it to be this big,” said Breeding, a junior. “It was crazy for sure.”

Gallatin v. Bozeman Volleyball (copy)
Buy Now

Gallatin junior Karsen Breeding digs a ball during a crosstown match against Bozeman on Tuesday at Bozeman High.
Gallatin v. Bozeman Volleyball (copy)
Buy Now

Bozeman senior Clara Fox bumps the ball during a crosstown match against Gallatin on Tuesday at Bozeman High.
Gallatin v. Bozeman Volleyball (copy)
Buy Now

Gallatin junior Hadley Holmquist spikes the ball past Bozeman junior Bria Isley, left, and senior Kacelyn Kinney during a crosstown match on Tuesday at Bozeman High.
Gallatin v. Bozeman Volleyball (copy)
Buy Now

Bozeman senior Avery Burkhart blocks a spike from Gallatin sophomore Cadence Lundgren during a crosstown match on Tuesday at Bozeman High.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Recommended for you