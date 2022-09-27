Karsen Breeding transferred to Gallatin in January and not long after was present for a basketball game between her new school and Bozeman High. It was her first experience of the crosstown rivalry.
On Tuesday in Bozeman’s gym, she experienced it as a member of the Raptors volleyball team as raucous student sections on both sides lifted the energy in the building.
“I knew it was going to be packed, but I didn’t expect it to be this big,” said Breeding, a junior. “It was crazy for sure.”
that pushed its record to 10-3 overall and 4-3 in the Eastern AA. Set scores were 25-21, 14-25, 25-14, 26-24.
“We knew going in we were the underdogs, and we were ready to come in and prove ourselves,” said Breeding, who also had eight digs. “We had the same records coming in, but we wanted to prove we were the better team. We came in super hyped and ready to do everything we could.”
It looked that way from the start as the Raptors eventually took control of what was at first a fairly even opening set. A kill from Bozeman’s Avery Burkhart tied the game 14-14, but Gallatin responded with a kill from Hadley Holmquist and consecutive aces from Ashlyn Cataldo for a 17-14 edge. The Hawks (9-4, 3-4) wouldn’t get closer than three points the rest of the way.
“I knew coming in it was going to be a battle and competitive from the start,” Raptors first-year head coach Erika Gustavsen said. “To set that tone early was nice to see.”
The Hawks bounced back in the second set, going ahead for good on a kill from Kacelyn Kinney that made the score 6-5. After a Bozeman attack error narrowed its lead to 11-9, the Hawks won eight of the next 11 points for a 20-11 lead, a sequence that featured three kills from Bria Isley.
“Things were kind of going our way,” Hawks head coach Jeni Anderson said. “We weren’t making too many unforced errors. We were passing pretty well so we could run our offense. We were touching some balls on the block to make it easier on our defense.”
Unhappy with letting their set lead slip away, the Raptors quickly regained it. They jumped out to a 4-0 start in the third set and kept rolling from there.
Gallatin had eight total blocks in the match, and one sequence in the third set encapsulated the Raptors’ strong play at the net. After a Bozeman attack, Breeding forced a continuation with a jump on the left side. On the ensuing Hawks attempt on offense, Gallatin’s Emma Hardman met the ball on the right side and forced another continuation. Bozeman kept the ball alive, but on the team’s next attack, Holmquist jumped and registered a block in the middle of the net that the Hawks couldn’t dig back up.
“We just sat back on our heels a little bit,” Breeding said of the second set, “but we realized we had to fight for every point and they weren’t going to give anything up, so we really had to fight back in the third.”
Hardman, a sophomore on the JV team, has played with the varsity recently after Avery Moen, the team’s normal right side, had to have her appendix removed last week. Hardman had one block on Saturday in a loss to Great Falls CMR, and she had another quality outing against Bozeman.
“Emma has stepped in, and she’s done a really great job,” Gustavsen said. “She’s just an athlete.”
Gallatin’s lead swelled to as many as 15 points in the third set. Several kills down the stretch from Bozeman’s Isley and Morgan Jones trimmed the lead some, but a Breeding kill gave Gallatin the final point.
The teams battled once again in the fourth, tying six times total. After a Breeding ace gave Gallatin a 6-5 lead, the Raptors led for a majority of the set, but the Hawks were never far off. Gallatin had its biggest lead at 20-15 before Bozeman won seven of the next nine points to force a 22-22 tie.
Kills from Cadence Lundgren and Breeding put the Raptors one point away from victory, but Jones and Kinney kills knotted the score once again. Breeding’s final kill gave Gallatin a 25-24 lead, and a Jones attack error ended the match.
Jones led the Hawks with 14 kills, and she added eight digs and one block. Isley had 12 kills and Bozeman’s only other block. Carissa Stratman had 15 digs to go with 12 kills and one ace. Clara Fox had 41 assists, 14 digs and one ace. Otylia Clements had two aces, and the Hawks finished with four total.
By comparison, Gallatin had 10 service aces, with Cataldo, Lundgren, Jaeli Jenkins and Addie Swanson all having two apiece. Lundgren was second on the team with 14 kills. Jenkins and Holmquist each had two blocks. Jenkins also had eight digs. Swanson had 44 assists.
In the aftermath of the match, Gustavsen said it was her team’s most complete outing of the season.
“I feel very lucky to have the group that I do because they continue to make progress. In big games, they step up to the challenge and have put it together and it’s been really fun to see,” she said. “I’m really proud because they took really positive steps forward tonight with their energy, their execution and playing together as a team.”
