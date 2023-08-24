The game was growing old, but in Bozeman’s estimation, there was still plenty of time.
The Hawks and Billings West were deep into the second half Thursday and still nobody had managed to score. It was very much the first game of the season that way.
But Bozeman still hunted for opportunities. Finally, in the 62nd minute, one presented itself. Parker Sandholm pushed a ball through to Kale Edwards, who beat his defender and shot past the Golden Bears’ goalkeeper.
It turned out to be the only goal of the match, but one was enough.
The Hawks won their 2023 debut on their home field by staying the course, first-year head coach Patrick Straub said, and not abandoning the game plan or sacrificing quality of play in bouts of desperation.
“We want to attack a certain way. We want to defend a certain way, and we had fits and spurts in that first half, but it's the first game of the season,” Straub said. “So that first half, as much as you want to replicate that in training as much as we can, it takes an opponent to do that. A good opponent like West, they eventually brought it out in us.”
Also key to the team’s success was not getting bogged down by the time remaining in the game while it was still scoreless. The team stayed goal-oriented.
“We've worked so hard every single day so far,” Edwards said. “We're not just going to give up because it's late in the game. I know all these guys. We're going to work hard. It's tense, but it helps when we know we have each other's backs.”
For as tense as the game was when it was tied, the pressure ramped up once Bozeman went ahead. West’s players worked with more urgency in hopes of finding an equalizer that never came.
“There's a lot of nerves, but you've got to work through it,” defender Leonard Spaulding said. “There's a lot of relief at first (once you score), but then it picks up and it gets more stressful. You don't want to let anything through, so it's a bigger battle.”
Despite that intensity, Spaulding’s fellow teammates in the back line looked composed even as West made several attempts toward Bozeman’s goal. Spaulding credited their success to good communication.
“I've been playing with these kids for a while. We have a strong connection,” he said. “We play together and are one solid unit back there.”
On defense specifically but all over the field more generally, Straub said the team found a way to win because of the calmness it exhibited even as time was running out.
“We train that resilience,” Straub said. “We train them to deal with adversity.”
Edwards offered similar reasoning.
“Playing a rival like West, they're always a great team. They always give it their best. It really shows us what we're made of,” Edwards said. “We knew we've been working hard for so long. Three-a-days are not easy, so we came in here and we knew we were going to work hard. We worked hard, and we got the result that we wanted.”
Bozeman next plays at 4 p.m. Saturday at Billings Skyview.
