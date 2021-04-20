Braxton Gray wasted little time introducing herself to her team's crosstown rival.
Gallatin’s freshman leadoff hitter faced a 1-2 count in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday in the school’s first matchup against Bozeman. Gray struck the fifth pitch offered from Josie Laufenberg and deposited it over the fence in left field, making it the program’s first home run and the spark plug in what ultimately became an 8-4 Raptors victory at Gallatin High.
“I was really excited just to be able to do it as an underclassman in a big game,” Gray said. “And batting leadoff as a freshman is really cool. Just to be able to do it was awesome.”
A lopsided third inning in which Gallatin batted around created some separation between the two teams as they jostled for the first win of the series between the two schools.
The enormity of the occasion was not lost on Gallatin’s side. The win pushed the Raptors to 2-4 this season, and a win as a new school was rightly celebrated.
“I’m sure these girls are friends with people across town, but it’s always fun to get that crosstown win,” Raptors head coach JD Emmert said. “It’s a big game. It’s a rivalry game. It’s a big statement for the program, but they’ll get a chance at us again later so we just have to come back to work tomorrow and keep getting better.”
The Hawks knotted the score at 1 in the top of the second as Karly Stromberg scored on an error. The Raptors went ahead for good later in the inning. Kaycee Taylor doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch and then executed a steal of home.
Bozeman went down in order in the top of the third, and Gallatin pieced together five runs in the bottom half thanks to five walks, one hit, two Bozeman errors and several passed balls.
“We got some passed balls, some really good base running, some good choices on the bases, and they were struggling a little bit with control that inning,” Emmert said. “That happens, and I’m glad we took advantage of it.”
The Hawks didn't complete the comeback, but they did strike for three more runs in three separate innings to narrow the final margin. Even in a loss, Bozeman head coach Shannon Bilbao found some solace — like the fact that it was the first game this season the Hawks competed enough to play seven innings.
“It’s tough because I know it’s not us. I think we’re better than that,” she said. “The team we had at the end of the game there is the team that I know we are. We just need to eliminate that bad inning.
“We just got a little ahead of ourselves and threw the ball around when we shouldn’t. I think we were able to calm ourselves and kind of come around a little bit.”
The Hawks dropped to 0-5 with the loss.
Laufenberg lasted three innings in the circle after giving up seven runs (five earned) on three hits and six walks. Anna Toth relieved her and struck out four while allowing just one run on two hits the rest of the way. Tailyn Black and Tanli Croy each went 2 for 4 with a run scored for Bozeman.
Freshman Elli Nye earned the win for Gallatin. She struck out four and walked four. Only two of her four runs allowed were earned.
Gray and Taylor each went 1 for 2 and scored two runs. Makyah Albrecht and Lulia Paea had the team’s other RBIs aside from Gray’s homer.
“That was incredible. We were all super proud,” Nye said of Gray’s swing. “It set the tone for the whole game and I think really brought the energy up and showed we came to win.”
