MISSOULA—It’s a testament to Bozeman’s depth that the Class AA runners-up in boys doubles from a season ago can be split up and the Hawks hardly miss a beat.
Still on Bozeman’s No. 1 doubles team is senior Luke Raynovich. Last year’s partner Joshua Angell, also a senior, has played both singles and doubles this season, finding success in both spots. New to No. 1 doubles this year is junior Owen Sanford, who played at No. 2 singles for much of his sophomore season.
Sanford and Raynovich are hardly new teammates, as they’ve competed in USTA tournaments together, but they have taken their partnership to the high school courts this year. The returns so far have been very promising.
On Friday, the doubles pairing won 6-0, 6-0 in a rain-interrupted match over Kalispell Flathead’s Kobe Schlegel and Jack Thompson. Later in the day, they won 6-3, 7-5 over Kalispell Glacier’s Alex Galloway and Timmy Glanville.
Those wins made Raynovich and Sanford 7-1 this season.
“You’ve got to be better at the net because in singles you’re not at the net as much,” Sanford said of the difference between the formats. “That’s pretty much the only difference for me, though. And there’s less pressure if you have two people, in my opinion.”
The duo played pretty carefree on Friday, especially against Flathead where they overcame a nearly 30-minute rain delay to complete their straight-set victory.
“Definitely in a closer match it would have been frustrating,” Raynovich said. “You have to warm up again and get back into a rhythm. Today, probably not as much because we were on a roll, and we kind of kept the roll going after we came back.”
The Hawks boys overall won 8-0 over the Braves and 7-1 over the Wolfpack.
Included in those wins were victories from Angell and Oliver Ward at No. 3 doubles against Flathead and an Angell win at No. 3 singles against Glacier.
Blake Phillippi led a strong singles contingent with a pair of wins at No. 1 without dropping a game. Against Flathead, Pau Casas and Ben Stern won in singles play at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Gabe Vicens won at No. 4 by default. Vicens won against Glacier 6-1, 6-2.
Nate Brooks and Joe Monson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles against Flathead and 6-3, 5-7, 10-7 against Glacier. Vaughn Sobrepena and Lars Sauerwein won twice at No. 4 doubles. TJ Ward and Oliver Ward won at No. 3 doubles against Glacier.
Regardless of where the Hawks have been lined up, Raynovich said the team’s skill has a way of showing itself.
“I think we’ve been super successful so far,” he said. “We have a ton of good players.”
Bozeman’s girls beat Flathead 6-2 and Glacier 6-1. In the latter contest, one match was suspended due to darkness.
Bella Raecke went 2-0 at No. 2 singles, a performance that included a 6-0, 6-0 win over Glacier’s Naomi Jutzi. Reagan McKinley was also 2-0 at No. 4 singles after being called upon from the JV team for this pair of matches. Izabel Barr and Jane West went 1-1 at singles Nos. 1 and 3, respectively.
In doubles play, Nora Schrank and Hailey Buss won twice in the top spot and Ava Couture and Alexis LaMeres went 2-0 at No. 3. Tavin Stacey and Kristen Graham won at No. 2 against Flathead, and Frida Kelly and Ella Fedyk won at No. 4 in the same match. All four doubles teams won against Flathead without dropping a game.
Gallatin girls tie Flathead
Gallatin’s girls tied Kalispell Flathead 4-4, a result that wasn’t immediately available Friday evening.
The Raptors got a No. 2 singles win from Makayla Otey, 6-1, 7-5. Mandi Faure and Ryann Eddins won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. Ritu Bajwa and Allivia Ballenger won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles. And Julia Stevenson and Trinity Simmons won 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 4 spot.