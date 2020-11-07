Karly Stromberg tried to keep her emotions in check. She tried to remain positive about her future. She tried to provide a stable presence for her teammates.
But the Bozeman senior admitted that was difficult after her team’s season had just ended.
“I just lost it, and tears came,” she said with a laugh. “We were all hugging. It’s definitely pretty heartbreaking.”
The Hawks persevered through countless challenges this season, including players quarantining because of COVID-19 contact tracing. They went on the road earlier this week and, after losing the first two sets, won at Billings Skyview in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
But they couldn’t keep their momentum alive against the defending state champion. West No. 1-seeded Helena Capital swept the Hawks 25-13, 25-12, 25-17 in the state quarterfinals on Saturday in Helena.
“There were a couple (moments) where the girls really had the fire, understanding that if they lost, that was it,” Bozeman head coach Jeni Anderson said. “You could see it in their eyes. It just wasn’t there as consistently as we needed to be.”
Anderson said her team showed “pure grit” during the victory at Skyview on Tuesday. Despite all of the uncertainty throughout the season, she believed the Hawks were always capable of performing with that level of tenacity.
Anderson hoped the Hawks could keep that effort going against Capital. Stromberg noted how Bozeman felt prepared to make smart decisions and face Capital’s strong presence at the net.
Anderson said the Hawks had “moments of brilliance.” Stromberg and fellow Bozeman senior Britlyn Mailey pointed out Montana State commit JoJo Radick’s emphatic block during the match as a moment that energized the whole team.
“That got us all really fired up,” Stromberg said. “In that moment, we thought we could take this game. We can go forward and be the stronger team.”
Anderson was proud of her team after Tuesday’s win because of the Hawks’ practices this week. She witnessed a new level of intensity from her players.
But, Anderson said, Bozeman couldn’t perform at a high level consistently enough for the victory in the quarterfinals.
Radick led the Hawks (7-9) with nine kills. Clara Fox totaled 11 assists to go with five digs. Stromberg paced Bozeman with six digs.
“The match was hard,” Stromberg said. “Capital put up a really good fight, but I thought we had the talent to win that game and the heart.”
Anderson said she will remember Bozeman’s eight seniors for being “absolutely incredible” people. Mailey added she was proud of her classmates for handling all of the difficulties the Hawks faced throughout the season.
“It’s hard because you wish you could go back. We had a great group of girls,” Mailey said. “After the match, it was just hard to set in our minds that was our last match because we’ve all been playing with each other for so long.”
Anderson said she believed her players had “incredible futures” ahead, both those who will return to the team and those who will graduate.
Ultimately, Mailey said she learned the importance of persistence thanks to Bozeman volleyball.
“It really teaches you just to fight and keep pushing,” she said.
