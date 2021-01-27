At the start of Monday’s practice, Sean Dellwo could tell Bozeman’s wrestlers were excited to be back on the mat based on their facial expressions.
Just about the Hawks’ entire team had to quarantine for two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols.
Monday was their first practice back. Dellwo structured the workout like a “typical Monday,” the head coach said.
“They were able to just go and grind and were cheering each other on, getting excited about the fact that we get to compete this week,” Dellwo said. “You could see they’re hungry. They’re ready to roll.”
Bozeman is scheduled to host Gallatin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the teams’ first crosstown dual meet. The Hawks have only competed twice this year while the Raptors are coming off their first dual win in school history. With familiarity between the programs, both coaches said they’re looking forward to the matchup. And in an uncertain season, they’re happy about the chance to compete.
Bozeman began practicing on Dec. 7, lost two duals in Billings on Jan. 8 and hasn’t wrestled an opponent since.
“That’s the tough thing about this whole COVID thing is the fact we have now practiced since Dec. 7 and we’ve had two duals. That’s all,” Dellwo said. “So they are hungry right now. To get an opportunity to come right out and compete against Gallatin is great.”
During the time away from each other, Dellwo sent workouts to healthy wrestlers. On Monday, he could tell the team followed along and stayed in shape. That encouraged him “big time” because it showed how seriously they took the sport.
That internal drive, Dellwo said, is what the team needs as a precursor for later success.
“We got a lot of driven guys on our team. They want to put in the work,” Dellwo said. “We have four or five seniors, and they did a good job setting precedent. And then they set the tone when we got back here at practice.”
The Raptors are hoping to build off of their first win of the season this past week. They beat Belgrade in a close dual, and Gallatin head coach Nate Laslovich anticipated it might help give his team a greater belief as the season progresses.
So far, he’s noticed a difference.
“Wins get kids to feel like it’s possible and doable. I can see it in some of our kids,” said Laslovich, who was the Hawks’ head coach before this season. “They seem like they just have a little bit more drive. It’s hard if you’re losing a lot to find that same drive. Specifically in that match with Belgrade, some of the kids that won, they were more excited.”
Leading up to the first crosstown contest between these teams, though, Laslovich said he’s treating this week of preparation like any other. Without any seniors and only three juniors, the team has embraced the growth process that’s taking place.
Gallatin has spent a lot of time working on technique. Whether it’s staying on their feet, avoiding takedowns or getting up from the bottom, the Raptors are honing in on key details that can help them improve. This week has been no different.
“I look at it like any other school,” Gallatin 152-pounder Felix Peterson said. “I don’t treat them any differently, and I hope my team doesn’t either. We just go in there, take care of business and we can all be friends afterward.”
With lots of young wrestlers, Dellwo has also preached a similar message about how his team is developing. He called matches this week against the Raptors and Belgrade “good benchmarks” to see where the team is at.
No matter what, Dellwo is just excited his team is wrestling again.
And with the familiar foes facing each other, Peterson felt similar from Gallatin’s perspective.
“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” Peterson said. “We’re coming off a good win, our first win of the season, so we should have momentum going into this next dual. It’ll be fun.”
