Siobhan Gilmartin easily forgets she’s dealing with multiple programs this season.
Gilmartin used to just be Bozeman’s head coach. Now she’s in her first season as Gallatin’s head coach as well.
However, she’s said the programs work together so well that, other than the colors they wear representing their different schools, it feels like one big team. They still share a weight room, locker rooms and a pool.
They also support each other during practice. Gilmartin believes this is especially important during a season altered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bozeman and Gallatin began the season Saturday when they hosted Helena and Helena Capital, as part of a virtual meet that included Billings schools and Hardin.
This season, Gilmartin said, the Montana High School Association is only allowing in-person “double duals” so schools like Bozeman and Gallatin or the Helena programs which practice together anyway can travel together, all in hopes of limiting the potential spread of COVID-19. Gilmartin said her teams plan to have about one meet a week until the state meet in early March. The coach wanted to provide normalcy as much as she could. Bozeman and Gallatin are essentially keeping their same schedule they would have had if not for the pandemic, except they will submit times to other programs and compare results instead of competing with all teams in person.
Gilmartin pointed out programs across the state have struggled to find enough space to compete or practice and therefore have had to become creative with how they train.
She considered herself fortunate to be able to work with Bozeman Swim Center to still provide a competitive avenue for her teams. She added swimming has a “greater sense of solidarity” among teams in the state.
“I think it’s a really unique situation, especially right now where kids are just craving community so much,” Gilmartin said. “I think this year we’re just trying to stay positive and look at how we can make each other better.”
Last season, the Hawks girls and boys won team Class AA championships, the first time in 12 years both teams won titles in the same season.
The Hawks lost Erin McKinney, a team captain who secured four state titles last year, to graduation. However, Gilmartin pointed out both Bozeman and Gallatin return talented swimmers.
For Bozeman, Sara Guillen and Annika Mittelsteadt, who were on the Hawks’ state championship 200-yard medley relay that broke an 18-year-old school record in 1 minute, 50.22 seconds last year, are back. Those two, along with Annika Lawrence who also returns, contributed to Bozeman’s winning 400 freestyle relay (3:37, a school record) as well.
Last season at state, Mittelsteadt broke her own school record in the 200 freestyle in 1:54.09 to take first while Guillen was second and Lawrence was third, sweeping the top three spots in the event. Guillen set a Bozeman record in the 500 freestyle at 5:09.04 for first at state and is hoping to break the state record in that event.
The Hawks boys won last year despite not taking home a single first-place individual trophy. Isaac DuCuennois, who was third in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 500 freestyle, is back as a senior.
Gilmartin said a couple Gallatin girls also have the potential of breaking state records. This included freshman Julia Huffmaster, who Gilmartin called “one of the most talented swimmers I’ve seen in our programs in a long time” and freshman Danika Varda, who Gilmartin said has “so much heart and she is also this little beast in the water and in the weight room too.”
A few sophomores and juniors who competed for Bozeman last year will lead Gallatin’s boys team, Gilmartin noted. She said Marcus Clapper and Aeden DeGraw are among the Raptors’ standouts so far.
“It’s awesome to see that leadership coming over from the Hawks,” Gilmartin said.
Gilmartin believes her programs have “enormous potential.”
“Honestly, the synergy on our team, the attitude on our team, is some of the best I’ve seen in my 10 years of coaching,” Gilmartin said. “It’s incredible. They’re working so hard. They are so positive. The kids that are there want to be there, and I couldn’t be more excited about the kids we have on both teams this season. On top of that, they’re looking really fast.”
