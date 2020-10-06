Realizing she was in position to score, Audra Wise then looked to the net.
The Bozeman senior found her spot in the corner. She took her shot. She scored.
The Hawks gathered for a celebration. They had just gained the lead on their crosstown rival in the second half, and they weren’t about to give it up.
The Hawks held on for a 2-1 win over Gallatin on Tuesday in an Eastern AA contest. The Hawks (9-2-1) haven’t lost since dropping their first two matches of the season.
“It’s so exciting,” Wise said. “It felt really nice for me to step up for my team and play for them and put that away to get that win and those three points (in the team standings) because in the last week that’s so important right now.”
Gallatin head coach Joel Ganey felt the match was closely contested throughout, with each team taking turns controlling the pace.
Sabrina Scurry scored for Bozeman in the 24th minute, then Olivia Collins tied it up for the Raptors soon after. The Hawks started the second half by bringing intense pressure, Ganey said, which made it tough for the Raptors (6-4-1).
When it was tied, Wise thought to herself “just keep pushing.” By doing so, she had the opportunity to score.
“In the second half, we just played for each other,” Wise said, “and I think that’s what it took tonight.”
Raptors junior Makinlee Naffziger, who assisted on Collins’ goal, said she can’t wait to play the Hawks again, whenever that may be.
Ganey said with a smile and laugh that his team was “really looking forward” to playing the Hawks again. In the first matchup between the two teams, the Hawks won 4-1.
But the Raptors feel they’ve improved even in the short time between the two matches. Ganey pointed to Gallatin’s bolstered performance in the midfield, where the Raptors feel they can control a match.
“It just shows how strong we are,” Naffziger said of the improvements, “and how much stronger we could be as a team together.”
With the postseason set to begin next week, Naffziger admitted she’ll be nervous. The rest of the team might be too considering it will be the first appearance for the Raptors.
But she’s also looking forward to it. Ganey feels if the Raptors continue to build as they have, they will be ready for the playoffs.
“We just look at this as another game and another part of the process,” Ganey said of Tuesday’s match. “Our goal is to get to the playoff game and be ready to win that playoff game. We’ve been working on stuff all season long, every game to get better and better, and I think you saw that tonight.”
The Hawks appear to have been ready since the beginning of the season. In the first match of the year, returning all-state player Addi Ekstrom went down with a torn ACL. But after rebounding, the Hawks’ momentum hasn’t stopped.
Ekstrom, a Carroll basketball signee, said she could be ready for the track season by the spring. In the meantime, she’s attended games and tried to serve as another coach by encouraging her teammates and offering tips.
While she’s disappointed she can’t be playing, she’s happy her team is thriving.
“It’s just going up from here,” Ekstrom said, “and I think we’re peaking at the right time.”
Without Ekstrom, Wise noted some players have risen to the occasion, including some who were playing JV before.
She believes the Hawks have enough talent and chemistry built up over the season to keep winning in the postseason.
“We’ve gotten to play for each other now,” Wise said, “which is so amazing.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.