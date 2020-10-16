In cold, windy and rainy conditions, Bozeman didn’t want to slow the pace down.
Even with a two-score lead late, the Hawks fought for extra possessions. Bozeman leading scorer Drew Johnson nearly tallied a goal with about five minutes remaining, but Helena’s goalkeeper deflected it away.
Knowing Helena’s scoring capabilities, the Hawks kept pressing. Andrew Barckholtz netted his second goal a few minutes later.
He turned and joined his teammates in celebration with an exchange of high-fives. If the match already wasn’t out of reach, it was then.
“I’m super proud,” Barckholtz said. “As a team, we worked very well together. Everything we’ve worked on all year came together, and it worked out great.”
The East top-seeded Hawks couldn’t be slowed or stopped. They defeated West No. 4 Helena 5-2 in the Class AA quarterfinals Friday at Bozeman High.
The Hawks (14-1-1) will play in the state semifinals Tuesday.
“I just think everyone was super committed,” Hawks head coach Hunter Terry said. “That was our big thing was being optimistic and committed to decisions we make on the field.”
Terry said Helena’s scoring capabilities were “hands down” an important focus for the Hawks. The Bengals, by playing in the competitive Western AA, had become a seasoned team.
Helena’s two goals tied for the most scored against Bozeman so far this season.
“They always perform well at the end, so there’s always this unknown factor,” Terry said, “and we all kind of talked about that and recognized that, and the key to that in the end was staying focused on what we do.”
Before the contest, Terry discussed with his players how they would need to leave the Bengals little space to operate.
“And when you do that,” he said, “that just sort of turns into a fast-paced scoring mentality.”
Barckholtz scored twice, while Joshua Angell, Nolan Robbins and Carter Evans all scored once. Will Kaiser assisted on all of those goals.
Barckholtz said the Hawks knew they needed to finish off their scoring chances whenever they had them to keep the Bengals, as dangerous as they were, from catching up. He noted that his opportunities weren’t possible without Kaiser.
“It feels very great,” Barckholtz said of scoring, “because you feel accomplished as long as you know you will finish what (your teammates) give you so they feel accomplished as well.”
Barckholtz felt relieved to earn a win against the Bengals, who he said “put up a good battle.”
After the win, Terry noted his top priority for his players is rest and recovery.
“Have you ever watched a lion take out a gazelle on National Geographic?” Terry said. “Have you ever seen what the lion is doing the rest of the day? Sleeping. Lounging. And I think we need to value and take our down time very serious. I think players do need rest.”
With each goal, Bozeman fans roared in excitement despite the drizzling rain of the night. Near the end of the regular season, the Hawks feared they had played their last night game under the lights of their home field. That was their senior day, a win against crosstown rival Gallatin, because Terry and Kaiser were self-quarantined due to COVID-19 contract tracing the week prior.
The beginning of the season was in jeopardy because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Hawks recognize the importance of every moment they have to play. Now the season is almost over, with the last two rounds of the playoffs scheduled for next week. But that mentality hasn’t left Bozeman players.
When asked what the Hawks would need to do to keep winning, Barckholtz said they have to “keep giving 100%” and continue to emphasize the areas of the game Bozeman has worked on all year.
If the Hawks do that, Barckholtz’s belief in his team won’t waver.
“I’m pretty confident we can go all the way,” he said.
Raptors girls soccer falls in narrow state quarterfinals clash
Gallatin earned a playoff win in its inaugural season, and it nearly came up with a second on Friday.
The East No. 4-seeded Raptors led at intermission thanks to a first-half goal by Madison Anderson in the Class AA quarterfinals at Helena. But the West No. 1-seeded Bengals scored in the second half, leading to a tie after regulation and overtime, and secured the win with extra penalty kicks.
The Raptors, who defeated Great Falls earlier this week to open the postseason, finished the year 7-7-1.
Helena’s Logan Todorovich scored the tying goal less than a minute into the second half.
Both teams made their first eight penalty kicks in the shootout, but a Bengals save and a make by freshman Avery Kraft gave them the win. They advanced to the semifinals, which will take place next week.
“I told the girls that I am so extremely proud of them and how hard they fought not only this game, but also all season long,” Raptors head coach Joel Ganey said. “They came so far from the first games to this last one, it was awesome and so fun to work with, and it was down to their hard work and dedication to each other and to our goals.”
Ganey felt the Raptors defended against Helena’s strategies, but the Bengals were equally impressive defensively. Ganey added the Raptors grew exhausted closer toward the end of the match, which caused them to focus even more on defense.
While he wished it didn’t end in penalty kicks, Ganey recognized the need for the game to end with a victor.
“Another good, tight and fun playoff game. Both teams (fought) super hard and left everything out on the field. Neither team wanted to lose,” Ganey said. “... Overall the game had all the makings of a stalemate.”
Ganey emphasized how proud he is of this year’s team. And with no seniors, the Raptors could return everyone for next season.
It may be months away, but Ganey eagerly began looking forward to another year because of the enjoyment and improvements this year’s team had.
“I think we exceeded expectations for the first year of the program,” Ganey said, “and the culture of hard work and dedication the girls created will pay off — and really it has already begun to pay off.”
