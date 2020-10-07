As Will Kaiser laid out on Bozeman High’s field under the lights that illuminated a dark Tuesday evening, he thought of his favorite memories with his teammates.
The Bozeman senior almost didn’t even participate in senior day with his fellow classmates. Due to coronavirus contract tracing, he was quarantined when the Hawks were originally scheduled to honor their seniors.
But Hawks head coach Hunter Terry, who also had to self-quarantine last week, told Kaiser they would delay it until when he could play again. He was thrilled his team was looking out for him.
“I’ve been waiting for this night for four years,” Kaiser said. “This is something we’ve all been looking forward to.”
The Hawks didn’t let the moment go to waste. They climbed to the top of the Eastern AA standings with a 3-0 victory over Gallatin, giving them their second win over their crosstown rival.
After Kaiser fueled the Hawks (10-1-1) with two assists, he looked back on all the other accomplishments he was a part of on his home turf.
“A lot of memories. I’ve played a lot of games on this field since freshman year. It’s really sad to see it all come to an end so quickly,” Kaiser said. “It’s something I’m going to remember for a long time.”
The Hawks believe they won Tuesday’s game because they passed well and created strong opportunities.
The Hawks took the lead just two minutes in on a goal from William Raymond Wilson. Then senior Henry Robinson added another on an assist from Nolan Robbins in the 18th minute.
At that point, the Raptors still believed they were within striking distance. But early in the second half, Robbins scored his own goal to put the game further out of reach.
“They came out with a lot of energy,” Robinson said, “but I felt our team also had a lot of energy since it was senior night.”
Raptors head coach Ben Hietala said he felt his team performed better in the second half. He credited Bozeman’s seniors, many of whom Hietala had coached before, for making the contest difficult for Gallatin (4-7).
Gallatin’s Nick Udstuen said, with a few tweaks to their game plan, they’ll have a better shot at earning their first win over the Hawks whenever they play again.
“There was a lot of excitement going into the game,” he said. “I think we did pretty well, but … obviously they’re a pretty good team and they’re going to play well. They had a good game.”
Still, Hietala is confident heading into the postseason next week.
“I’ve been telling the boys all year, the only games that matter are the last ones,” he said. “Those are the win-or-go-home games.”
The Hawks, meanwhile, have a strong chance of earning a top seed in the Class AA playoffs with two more contests remaining in the regular season. Having lost in the state championship last year to Missoula Hellgate, which secured the Western AA title on Tuesday, Robbins said the Hawks have more motivation going into the postseason.
“But we still have a lot to work on,” he said. “Everyday we go into practice, we realize that if we want to do well in the postseason, we still have a lot of work to do.”
Still, the Hawks took time to soak in the moment on Tuesday night. They laid on the field, a tradition for final games under the lights.
As he gazed across the field, flooded with emotions including sadness and gratefulness, Robinson considered it “a special moment for all of us.” He tried to pinpoint his favorite memory.
“Sometimes it’s not even games. Just being out here. The field is perfect. The mountains in the background,” Robinson said, “it’s just beautiful.”
