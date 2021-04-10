The cold, windy conditions didn’t matter. The energy around the track at Gallatin High picked up.
After Billings Skyview narrowly won relay events, Bozeman teammates met their final runners with smiles and hugs as if they had been victorious. Everyone seemed to be relieved to be back to competition.
In one of their first meets back since the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hawks boys beat Skyview 74-66 while the Skyview girls won 79-65.
“It was another great day to be out there,” Bozeman head coach Blaine Pederson said.
Dealing with winds that were at about 22 mph at the end of the meet, Pederson said it was tough for anyone to run more than half the length of the track. For the sprinters, he considered it a tough workout.
Pederson pointed out it was the first meet for some athletes in a while. He expects many of them to use Saturday’s efforts as a way to improve. However, he noted a few Hawks who stood out despite the conditions.
Bozeman’s Hannah Schonhoff recorded a high jump of 5 feet, 6 inches, a personal record. According to Athletic.net, that’s the state’s best mark among girls at the Class AA level.
“It’s really cool,” Schonhoff said. “I’m hoping I can jump like that again at state or even better.”
Hawks senior Bella Oliver also had a long jump of 16-5, which stood fourth among Class AA girls. That’s just one inch away from qualifying for the state meet in May. Schonhoff was just a half an inch behind, putting her fifth in the state.
Oliver has been looking forward to this season for a year. She worked out with friends last spring and attended summer practices last summer. She hopes that work pays off.
“It’s amazing. I love track. It’s such a great environment to be in,” Oliver said. “Everyone is friends with everyone. It’s just nice to be back working with that group of people.”
For the Bozeman girls, Hayley Burns was fifth in the state following Saturday’s meet by winning the 800 in 2:27.8. Jenavieve Lynch’s 32-11.25 performance in the shot put also put her fifth in the state. She won the discus with a mark of 108-7.
Bozeman’s Keyton Opperman had a javelin throw of 158-7, which also put him fifth among Class AA boys.
Among Bozeman athletes who won multiple events, Carson Bain won the boys shot put (40-9.5) and discus (123-8). Elijah Eckles won the pole vault (12-6) and the long jump (19-10.5).
With several other personal bests, the Hawks hope they can continue to build as the season progresses.
“I’ve been looking forward to track season since the beginning of the school year,” Schonhoff said. “I’m so happy I get to be back.”
