Emery Streets received a pass on the right sideline, turned and ran in the direction of the scoreboard showing a tied match.
The Gallatin sophomore threaded her pass through and over the back line of Bozeman’s defense.
She found the foot of senior teammate Olivia Collins, who didn’t need long to put a shot past Hawks goalkeeper Karly Jordan.
The goal came in the 73rd minute and made the Raptors 2-1 winners to conclude the regular season Tuesday at Bozeman High. Gallatin moved to 12-0-2, with ties against Billings Senior and Billings Skyview the team’s only blemishes during its first Eastern AA championship season.
“I’m super proud of them and their resilience and their ability to fight through things,” head coach Joel Ganey said. “Not every game was easy, we got challenged quite a bit through the season and we came out on top and we bounced back from everything.”
To win the last one, the Raptors had to indeed bounce back from an early deficit and then hang on at the end.
The teams played an even first half, at least in terms of the score. Keeping with the theme of the opening half from the first meeting in September, the Hawks controlled possession from the beginning and created several chances to score.
Bozeman senior Ursula Vlases finally cashed in on one of those opportunities, putting a ball past Gallatin senior goalie Averi Smith in the 19th minute.
Gallatin tied the game in the 38th minute, with sophomore Lyla Streets scoring off the rebound from a shot by her twin sister Emery Streets that was blocked but not corralled by Jordan.
Both teams threatened to score in between those goals. Collins had two shots saved by Jordan in the 34th minute. And Bozeman’s Lucy Al-Chokhachy had a point-blank shot in front of the goal saved by Smith two minutes later.
Emery Streets is second on the Raptors this season with 13 goals, but her older sister (by 46 minutes) tallied her first goal of the year. Lyla said it was fun for the goal to come off a shot created by her sister.
“It’s really important to follow because you never know what’s going to happen — if the keeper is going to save it or not,” Lyla said.
She was pleased also to contribute in that way to help Gallatin finish the regular season unbeaten.
“It’s really gratifying to know that we’ve worked so hard and we’ve improved so much since last season,” she said.
The Raptors had the Eastern AA’s top seed in the upcoming playoffs locked up before the game, but Bozeman was playing in hopes of securing the second seed — which would have meant both teams would have earned a bye in the first round of the postseason next week. Instead, the Hawks (9-4-1) will have to wait for the outcome of Skyview’s Thursday game against Senior. The Falcons are 9-3-1.
Bozeman looked like the more desperate team from the beginning, pressing heavily to keep control of the ball.
“We played really well,” Hawks head coach Erika Cannon said. “We played the game plan out.”
And after Vlases scored, it seemed to be working.
“I think it gave us some confidence,” Cannon said, “but you still have to play the whole game.”
Ganey said he expected the intensity of Bozeman’s press to fade over time.
“I told the girls at halftime, ‘It’s really hard to press that hard for a whole game and even a whole half. They’re going to try to do it, but things are going to drop off, and it’s gonna open up a little bit,’” Ganey said. “I think you saw that in the first half more than the second, but the last 15 or 10 minutes of the second half were all us.”
Collins was not in the starting lineup, Ganey said, for other players to get some playing time as the season came to a close. He said the plan was to play Collins at some point, but she was pressed into action in about the 25th minute following an injury to freshman Kira Tsukamoto.
Ganey called Collins a “difference maker,” and Cannon couldn’t help but agree.
“The girls played their hearts out, but it was a little bit too much,” she said. “Gallatin is a great team, and they found Olivia and she did what she does, which is put it in the back of the net. That second one was a real pretty goal.”
With the win, Gallatin evened the all-time series with the Hawks at 2-2-2. Bozeman won the first two meetings in 2020, and the teams tied both games in 2021.
