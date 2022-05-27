BUTTE — Entering her third attempt at 5 feet, 7 inches in the high jump, Bozeman senior Hannah Schonhoff was determined to match her personal best one last time.
“I was like, ‘I definitely need to make it. I need to make it for myself,’” Schonhoff said. “Even though at that point I’d already won, I just needed to prove to myself I could jump 5-7 again.”
It helped having coaches and a cheering section made up of other Bozeman and Gallatin athletes. Schonhoff secured her second-straight state title at the Class AA meet in Butte Friday, but needed that extra push.
On her third attempt, Schonhoff cleared 5-7 for the third time this season. The cheering section stuck around for Schonhoff’s attempts at 5-9 but she wasn’t able to clear that height.
“(The support) definitely helps,” Schonhoff said. “I overthink and I overstress so seeing other people there who are like, ‘You can do this,’ even when I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I can,’ it’s kind of nice.”
After securing the title, Schonhoff hugged her friend and Gallatin senior Whitney Schlender, who finished second (5-3).
“I am so sad that it’s my last time competing with her,” Schonhoff said. “I love Whitney so much and I’m so proud of her.”
Added Schlender: “I’m going to miss her a lot. She’s an amazing competitor and friend just in general. Just being able to do this with her and getting first and second is crazy. It’s a dream.”
Coming in, Schlender was looking to secure a spot on the podium, but wasn’t expecting to finish as high as second. When she matched her personal-best height of 5-3 on her first attempt, she couldn’t help but feel relieved and excited.
“After I was done jumping, definitely some tears came,” Schlender said. “I’d been holding the emotions. I haven’t really processed that this is my last meet. But being able to go out second makes me definitely super, super proud of myself.”
Schonhoff added that she wasn’t expecting to hit 5-7 and that she’s been looking for consistency all season. When she needed to most, she delivered once again.
“I’ve been stressing over (state) the entire season,” Schonhoff said. “Even after the first meet, I was like, ‘I’m not going to win again this year.’ And just seeing that it happened again, (makes me) just so excited.”
On the boys side, Gallatin senior Garret Coley also stayed consistent by clearing 6-4 once again in the high jump. It was the first of Coley’s two state titles Friday, as he also won the boys long jump title (personal-best 23-1).
“The state title is awesome,” Coley said. “It felt amazing to do. But just that consistency of being able to get over 6-4, and just knowing I can progress after that is amazing.”
Coley added that it felt great to compete against fellow athletes he’s known for years, such as Bozeman senior Trent Rogers, who tied for third (6-0). Throughout the event, Coley would regularly fist bump or hug his fellow competitors before or after an attempt.
“I just love watching everyone succeed and knowing that they did their best,” Coley said. “I’ve been friends with a lot of these guys for forever.”
That was a common theme throughout day one of the Class AA meet — feeding off other competitors’ energy. Bozeman junior Clara Fox did so en route to a second-place finish in the girls javelin (personal-best 131-3).
“Nerves didn’t help very much, but I stayed pretty excited the whole time and I used a lot of my excitement to throw,” said Fox, who’s been ranked in the top three in Class AA most of the season. “I had a lot of fun, a lot of friendly competition.”
The same can be said for Gallatin sophomore Tesse Kamps, who once again placed second in the girls shot put (38-4.50). Kamps said she was shooting for first, but another second-place finish at state gives her motivation to chase the state record next season.
“We kind of all feed off each other,” Kamps said. “When someone is happy, someone else is going to be happy. It’s contagious.”
The Bozeman distance group has also been building momentum, coming off a successful outing at Eastern AA Divisionals last weekend. In the boys 1,600 meters at state, junior Weston Brown placed third (personal-best 4 minutes, 21.17 seconds) and sophomore Nathan Neil placed fifth (personal-best 4:22.54) thanks to a well-timed kick on the bell lap. Senior Hayley Burns also placed third (5:15.54) in the girls 1,600 meters.
The first lap of the boys race went out slower than usual with the front pack fairly bunched up. Glacier senior Sam Ells — who was the favorite going in and won in a time of 4:15.47 — took the lead on lap three and started stretching things out. Sentinel’s Keagen Crosby went with him and finished second.
“It’s a little bit different when you’re running not for time but for placement,” Brown said. “(The first lap) wasn’t slow, but it was slower, and then they kind of picked it up and stretched out in the later laps just to try to get medals instead of time.”
Brown got gapped for the final lap and a half and was focusing on holding onto third place the rest of the race. It was good enough for his second-straight new personal best in the 1,600 meters.
“I was just thinking, ‘I’ve just got to (keep going). Even though first and second are out there, I’ve got to get third and not give up,’” Brown said.
At the end of day one, Gallatin leads in the boys team standings with 34 points. Senior Nik Udstuen placed second in the 400 meters (personal-best 50.29 seconds) and had the fastest time in the 200 meters prelims (personal-best 22.15 seconds). Coley also qualified for the 110-meter hurdles final (15.30 seconds) and the 4x100 meters relay team consisting of sophomore Christian Heck, senior Tyler Gilman, senior Noah Dahlke and Udstuen placed third (season-best 42.77 seconds).
On the girls side, along with Schlender and Kamps’ podium finishes, the 4x100 meters relay team consisting of sophomore Cadence Ferreira, junior Olivia Collins, junior Ashlyn Graham and sophomore Natalia Antonucci placed fifth (season-best 49.68 seconds). Gallatin currently ranks fifth in the team standings with 18 points.
Bozeman currently sits third in the girls team standings with 32 points. Junior Grace Stoddart placed fourth in the pole vault (10-6) and senior Jenavieve Lynch placed fourth in the shot put (38-00).
On the boys side, the Hawks currently rank eighth in the team standings with 15 points. The boys 4x100 meters relay team consisting of senior Tommy Bossenbrook, freshman Lucas Kadillak, senior Jase Applebee and Rogers finished fifth (season-best 43.12 seconds). Applebee also qualified for the 100 meters final (personal-best 11.17 seconds) and Bossenbrook qualified for the 200 meters final (22.73 seconds).
Belgrade also had senior Evan Major qualify for the 100 meters final (personal-best 10.78 seconds) and 200 meters final (personal-best 22.28 seconds). Major finished first and second, respectively. Senior Jordan Cassidy qualified for the 100 meters final (personal-best 12.45 seconds) and the 200 meters final (personal-best 26.38 seconds).