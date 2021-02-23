Confident with the final result of his match, Felix Peterson knew he still had plenty he could work on.
“It’s my last match before state, so I’ve got to get it all locked in,” he thought to himself before he competed Tuesday. “Can’t really make any stupid mistakes.”
With victories from Peterson and others, Gallatin went on to take a 46-25 home win against crosstown rival Bozeman. Both the Raptors and Hawks hoped to use the dual as preparation for the Class AA meet next week.
The Raptors completed a season sweep after beating the Hawks earlier in the season in the first dual between the two programs.
“I think our team showed improvement,” Peterson said, “and that’s really what we all look for. We don’t look for wins or losses, we just look for improvement.”
Hawks head coach Sean Dellwo pointed out his team was missing several wrestlers, including state champion Avery Allen, due to quarantines. Dellwo said Allen can return to competition next week.
However, this forced Bozeman to forfeit at multiple weights Tuesday. Other than that, Dellwo was content with how competitive most of the matches were. Five of them lasted beyond the second period.
“That’s fun. That’s exciting. That’s what crosstown is about,” Dellwo said. “Let’s build a little bit of an excitement around this, because it’s going to be fun for years to come.”
Peterson won via major decision at 152 pounds. Gallatin heavyweight Luke Terry also won with a pin in the first period while Sam Crawford won with a fall in the third period at 126 pounds.
“I think they wrestled hard,” Raptors head coach Nate Laslovich said. “I think as a team, overall, guys stayed focused and finished the matches and worked hard, so I was proud of them.”
The Hawks earned five victories. Hudson Weins won at 205 pounds by fall in the second period. At 160 pounds, Gregor Schmidt won by decision. Jake Adams won in the 145-pound match by fall in the second period. Evan Croy was victorious via pin in the third period at 138 pounds. And at 120 pounds, Jack Montoya earned a win with a major decision.
Schmidt’s opponent, Landry Cooley, had won in their previous two meetings. That motivated Schmidt, especially knowing the end of his high school career was near.
“I just knew I was going to go in there and give it everything I’ve got, and it was a really good match,” Schmidt, a senior, said. “I was really proud of him and myself for fighting like that. That’s what it’s all about.”
Laslovich said the Raptors competed as well as he expected on Tuesday. But he added that everyone on his team has something to improve.
Dellwo believes Tuesday was the best the Hawks had wrestled all year, albeit without a full lineup. With state just over a week away, he said Bozeman is competing up to its potential at just the right time.
“I’m just happy to see everyone go out there and wrestle their butts off,” Schmidt said. “It’s really how you want to perform. You can always wrestle for as long as you want and get as good as you want, but really what it comes down to is your mental toughness, and our team had a lot of that today.”
