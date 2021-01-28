During a close battle for all six minutes, Lily Schultz told herself to just keep fighting. Regardless of the situation, whether she was leading or trailing, she wanted to keep the contest going.
Eventually Schultz won, defeating Bozeman’s Evan Croy to extend Gallatin’s lead on Thursday at Bozeman High. Schultz won her 145-pound bout and helped the Raptors win the first crosstown dual between the teams, 58-16.
“I was just like, ‘I got to win. There’s just no losing today,’” Schultz said.
Thursday was Gallatin’s second dual win in school history since the
Raptors took down Belgrade last week. Schultz’s win was in the middle of four straight Gallatin victories. That turned a six-point advantage into a comfortable 28-point cushion.
The wins by Dean Christie (126 pounds), Eli Vanderpool (132), Kameron Amende (138) and Schultz altered the match. Though the Raptors won four bouts by default without a Bozeman opponent, they won the closely contested battles, too.
“Our kids fought hard,” Gallatin head coach Nate Laslovich said. “We got to get better technically, but as far as a team, just the mentality, the culture is there. We’re going to be tough. I was impressed with our fight.”
Laslovich pointed to Isaiah Christensen’s win at 103 pounds to help the Raptors set the tone. It took just a minute and 41 seconds for him to pin Christian Steele.
Jack Montoya (120), Avery Allen (152) and Camren Spencer (heavyweight) accounted for the Hawks’ three wins.
Bozeman head coach Sean Dellwo estimated about six of the matchups could have gone either way. Now the Hawks’ goal will be to improve enough in practice to flip more results in their favor.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, most of Bozeman’s team quarantined for two weeks prior to this week. The Hawks returned to practice on Monday. Many on the team wrestled in the varsity lineup as well as earlier in the day. So they gained experience they can learn from.
“It feels so good. It feels so good. It really does,” Dellwo said. “And bottom line, that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to compete. These guys did compete.”
When Christie went head to head against Bozeman’s Dawkin Schmidt, the score was close early on. But as the first period ended and the second began, Christie began gaining control and separating the score.
With 42 seconds left in the second period, Christie pinned Schmidt.
After that, Vanderpool pinned Pi Taylor with 52 seconds left in the second period. Raptors assistant coach Hunter Chandler pumped his fist while Laslovich jumped up and down. The rest of Vanderpool’s teammates offered him high-fives after the win that energized them.
Gallatin’s Eli Vanderpool pushes back against Bozeman’s Pi Taylor in a 132-pound matchup on Thursday at Bozeman High.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
At 138, Amende pinned Colten Spencer. The Raptors again lined the side of the mat, hollering in support.
Schultz said it helps wrestlers on the mat when they hear the cheers. When it was her turn, she rose to the occasion, too.
“I definitely felt like we were going to get (the win), and we did,” Schultz said. “Everybody pulled through on their part so it was really good.”
Allen, a defending state champion, defeated Gallatin’s Felix Peterson, a state qualifier last year. They didn’t initially expect to face each other, but Allen bumped up a weight class in order to pit two of the top wrestlers from each team against each other.
Allen won 10-0, and Dellwo said he wrestled “a hell of a match.”
The Raptors’ Landry Cooley pinned Bozeman’s Gregor Schmidt at 160 to cap Gallatin’s wins. The Raptors won by default at the next three weights, and the Hawks’ Camren Spencer won at heavyweight. But by that point, it was too late since Gallatin already made a dent in the score.
Though Laslovich said he’d rather look at the performance overall than at the score, it was a positive sign to string two dual wins together.
“We’re counting on freshmen and sophomores. That’s the majority of our team. That’s not normally the case for varsity teams,” Laslovich said. “So this is impressive. I think going forward, like when we go to some of these other duals, we’ll hopefully make some headway.”
Schultz, a junior, said the Raptors have already started making that progress.
“It’s very encouraging,” Schultz said. “I think we’ll do really good. It’s only up from here.”
