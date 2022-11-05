With two wins on the final day of the Eastern AA Divisional on Saturday in Great Falls, Gallatin qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history.
The Raptors secured a spot at state first with a sweep of Belgrade in a loser-out game by scores of 25-22, 25-21, 25-14. Gallatin then won in four sets against Great Falls CMR by scores of 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-17 to earn the East’s No. 3 seed for next week at Montana State’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Raptors (20-8) had previously lost to CMR twice in the regular season, once in three sets and once in four.
“I think defensively we were really on point,” Raptors head coach Erika Gustavsen said. “Taylor Speake, our libero, had a really great game, a really great tournament in general. Defensively we were picking up a lot of balls. We did a lot better job in the third and fourth sets of slowing down the ball on blocks, getting a lot of touches, and offensively making plays, keeping the ball alive.”
Gallatin tallied 84 digs against CMR, with 37 coming from Speake, who also had three aces. Jaeli Jenkins had 12 digs to go with nine kills and one ace, and Karsen Breeding had 10 digs to go with 22 kills. Cadence Lundgren supplied 14 kills and two blocks, and Addie Swanson had 52 assists. Hadley Holmquist and Emma Hardman each had one block.
Gallatin avoided backing into the state tournament on a loss. The Raptors rebounded from their semifinal loss Friday against Billings West and will take a fair amount of momentum into next week.
“As a whole we had a really solid tournament,” Gustavsen said. “We didn’t play exactly as we would have liked to against West last night, but I’m really proud of our kids for how they responded. I think we got better throughout the day.
“In that CMR game, kind of the weight was lifted, like we knew we had made it to state and you could kind of just play. I think that was very evident with our kids. We played pretty in-flow and had fun.”
Against Belgrade, Jenkins tallied 15 kills, two aces and seven digs, and Breeding had five aces, 12 kills, one block and seven digs. Swanson contributed 35 assists, three aces and 11 digs. Lundgren recorded eight kills.
“The first two sets were pretty close,” Gustavsen said. “Belgrade is a scrappy team. They’re not going to give away a lot. We kind of battled back-and-forth and won the first, won the second. And I feel like we knew if we got that third one we were going to state, so the girls came out with a lot of authority to do their jobs really well.”
The enormity of the moment was not lost on anybody as the Raptors enjoyed a high-spirits bus ride home Saturday evening.
“It’s a really big accomplishment. … I’m excited we’re playing one more week,” Gustavsen said. “It’s a special thing to be the first team to do it in our school’s history.”
Bozeman’s season ends against CMR
Needing one win to reach the state tournament, Bozeman fell short of its goal Saturday with a three-set loss to Great Falls CMR in a loser-out game at the Eastern AA Divisional.
The Rustlers won 25-23, 25-16, 25-16 to advance to the third- and fourth-place match against Gallatin.
The Hawks finished the season with a 17-10 record.
Bria Isley had nine kills to lead Bozeman. She added 12 digs and two blocks. Carissa Stratman had six kills, 15 digs and one ace. Clara Fox had 23 assists, Otylia Clements had one ace and Sofia Kimmel had 12 digs.
