Gallatin Billings West volleyball (copy)
Gallatin head coach Erika Gustavsen celebrates a point with her team during a match against Billings West on Oct. 6 at Gallatin High.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

With two wins on the final day of the Eastern AA Divisional on Saturday in Great Falls, Gallatin qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history.

The Raptors secured a spot at state first with a sweep of Belgrade in a loser-out game by scores of 25-22, 25-21, 25-14. Gallatin then won in four sets against Great Falls CMR by scores of 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-17 to earn the East’s No. 3 seed for next week at Montana State’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The Raptors (20-8) had previously lost to CMR twice in the regular season, once in three sets and once in four.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

