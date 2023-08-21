Both the Bozeman and Gallatin volleyball teams will approach this year’s state tournament in the same way: They don’t want to miss out.
Making state is, of course, an early season goal for every team, but these two in particular are motivated by how last year ended.
Gallatin, in its third season in 2022, reached the state tournament for the first time and won twice en route to placing fourth.
“They’re pretty hungry, and once you have that feeling and you’ve experienced it, you want to go back,” second-year Raptors head coach Erika Gustavsen said.
Bozeman, meanwhile, failed to reach state for the first time since 2008.
“That has been top of mind since we left Great Falls last year,” first-year Hawks head coach Devin Dynan (née Jones) said, recalling the aftermath of losing at the divisional. “They’re pretty determined to never let that happen again.”
If both teams are to reach their goal, they will have to navigate a stacked Eastern AA once again.
“I think that’s one thing that we have an advantage of over the West,” Gustavsen said, “is that we have to really show up and compete every single match.”
Bozeman and Gallatin will start their seasons on Saturday by hosting a pair of Missoula schools.
Gallatin, with eight returners from last year’s team, seems poised to challenge for a top spot in the league, if not a top spot in the state.
Senior outside hitter Karsen Breeding returns after leading AA in kills and being a first team all-state pick. The Raptors also bring back the services of 6-foot-4 junior middle blocker Cadence Lundgren (second team all-conference), junior libero Taylor Speake and senior setter Addie Swanson (both honorable mention all-conference selections last year).
“I think everyone just feels more settled,” Gustavsen said. “I feel like we’re just a lot farther along at this point in the year than we were last year. We’ve got a really solid crew, and they’ve all gotten a lot better. That core returned, and I feel like I can honestly say we’re better in every position this year than we were last year.”
Included in that group from last year are seniors Hadley Holmquist (right side), Ashlyn Cataldo (defensive specialist) and Avery Moen (defensive specialist) along with junior Emma Hardman (outside hitter). With the addition of sophomore middle blocker Makayla Coleman, Gustavsen believes the Raptors are formidable in every aspect, but especially offensively.
“We are going to have a lot of other people that are going to be able to put the ball down (besides Breeding), so Addie’s going to be able to move the ball around a lot,” Gustavsen said. “That will take a little bit of pressure off of (Breeding), but I think people are going to have to respect our other hitters. It’s gonna be tough to defend.”
Gustavsen expects to see a high level of play, especially considering she has three college-bound players on her roster. Breeding and Swanson will sign with Colorado Mesa (an NCAA Division II school in Grand Junction, Colorado) in a few months, and Lundgren verbally committed to the Big 12’s Kansas State in July.
The collective tone of the preseason has been promising for Gustavsen to see as well.
“Last year when we came in, it was more of a, ‘Oh, we hope we win. We hope we make state,’ kind of thing,” she said. “But now they believe they’re going to win.”
One of the benefits of having almost the exact same roster back is that everybody understands what it takes to achieve last season’s heights.
“That’s a different mentality in our gym. Everything’s more competitive,” Gustavsen said. “They realize that what we’re doing now really does pay off at the end.”
Across town, Bozeman has had some more turnover. Just four girls return from last season’s team that earned the fourth seed at the Eastern AA divisional — seniors Morgan Kimmel and Bria Isley along with juniors Morgan Jones and Sofia Kimmel.
The rest of the roster consists of players bumping up from last year’s JV team, which Dynan coached. (She took over coaching duties of the varsity from Jeni Anderson, who stepped away from high school coaching to focus on her children who are now involved in year-round athletics. Anderson will be coaching seventh grade volleyball at Monforton School for her daughter’s grade.)
Because Dynan has familiarity with all of the players from coaching last season, it’s made her transition to being head coach a little easier.
“I think the biggest compliment that I’ve gotten from any of my players is that I am hard but fair,” she said. “I like to push these guys so they know that they can do hard things.”
Dynan is hopeful the returning varsity players can act as good leaders for the newcomers.
“Bria Isley (an honorable mention all-conference pick last year) obviously is a huge presence at the net, both blocking and hitting, so I think she’ll get to shine a little bit more this year,” she said. “Sofia has really stepped up in the libero position. Morgan Jones plays right side for us. She’s a big block and has a little more of a hitting presence than some of the other teams have on the right side. I expect a lot out of her for sure this year.”
Of those younger players, Dynan expects junior setter Lauren Fox to stand out. The younger sister of former Bozeman setters Clara Fox (now on the track and field team at Montana State) and Emma Fox (who went on to play volleyball at Rocky Mountain College), Lauren has already garnered high praise.
“She is definitely going to be one of the best setters in the state this year,” Dynan said. “She’s worked really, really hard over the past year. She played on a really good club team with a lot of good hitters around the state, and she’s worked her tail off. I’m really excited to watch her play.”
In the same vein, Dynan said sophomore Nula Anderson “can hit the absolute snot out of the ball” and is worthy of keeping an eye on this season also.
Last year was Dynan’s first year coaching volleyball back at Bozeman High, where she spent her freshman and sophomore years from 1996-98. She later moved to Fort Peck and graduated from Nashua High. During her time as a Hawk, she competed in volleyball, golf, track and field and basketball, where she was teammates with current girls coach Kati Mobley. Dynan has spent the past two seasons also as an assistant basketball coach.
“It’s pretty cool to get to coach with (Mobley) and have things come full circle,” she said.
