Gallatin opened the Eastern AA Divisional Thursday in Great Falls with a four-set win against Bozeman, just one week after losing to the Hawks in the final match of the regular season.

The Raptors, who lost to Bozeman at last year’s divisional in a loser-out match for a trip to the state tournament, won by set scores of 25-11, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23. They won in the opening round of the divisional for the first time in school history.

“We came out and, I think, played probably the best volleyball we’ve played, definitely the first two sets but I’d even say two-and-a-half sets,” Raptors head coach Erika Gustavsen said. “I knew at some point Bozeman was going to respond.”


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

