Gallatin opened the Eastern AA Divisional Thursday in Great Falls with a four-set win against Bozeman, just one week after losing to the Hawks in the final match of the regular season.
The Raptors, who lost to Bozeman at last year’s divisional in a loser-out match for a trip to the state tournament, won by set scores of 25-11, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23. They won in the opening round of the divisional for the first time in school history.
“We came out and, I think, played probably the best volleyball we’ve played, definitely the first two sets but I’d even say two-and-a-half sets,” Raptors head coach Erika Gustavsen said. “I knew at some point Bozeman was going to respond.”
The Raptors, the fifth seed, won the first two sets to set the tone for the contest.
“We started really, really strong, definitely firing on all cylinders. We were playing very, very good volleyball,” Gustavsen said. “I feel like we were prepared and confident. I was proud of our kids. I could tell in warm-ups we were ready to go.”
Bozeman, the fourth seed, answered in the third set, however, overcoming a five-point Gallatin lead to eventually take control late.
“There were a lot of long, exaggerated rallies, a lot of good volleyball that game,” Hawks head coach Jeni Anderson said.
Added Gustavsen: “We kind of battled back-and-forth through the second half of that set, which you expect with two good teams.”
The match’s pivotal moment came in the fourth set with the Hawks leading 21-18. Gallatin worked to force a tie, first at 21-21 and, after Bozeman won the next point, at 22-22. The Raptors had the stronger finish and advanced because of it.
“I was proud of our kids to start really strong and play really, really good volleyball and then also have to respond and overcome some adversity in that third and fourth set,” Gustavsen said.
Across the net, Anderson said her team lacked the energy necessary to compete on such an important stage.
“They didn’t look awake or fired up,” she said. “It’s the first round of divisionals, and we need to be coming out on fire, and we just didn’t do that.”
The third and fourth sets offered glimpses of a comeback, but it fell short.
“I believe in these girls. I know what they’re capable of,” Anderson said. “It just all has to come together for all of them at the right time. It did in the third and most of the fourth. We just couldn’t quite close out.”
Bozeman’s route to the state tournament gets tougher because of the loss. The Hawks will have to navigate through the consolation side of the bracket to make it to next weekend. That begins at 11 a.m. Friday against eighth-seeded Great Falls High.
The Hawks swept both meetings with the Bison this season.
“We have to believe it, and we have to want it,” Anderson said. “They all know they’re capable and they’re talented.”
Gallatin will play at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals against top-seeded Billings West, which swept the Raptors in both meetings this season.
“Billings West is a great team. They’ve proven that throughout the whole season,” Gustavsen said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve seen them. We’ve grown and they’ve grown, so I’m excited we get to see them again. I think it’s a good matchup, and if we come to play like we did today it’s going to be a very good match.”
Gallatin’s Karsen Breeding led Gallatin’s offense with 21 kills. Cadence Lundgren followed with 15 to go with 3.5 blocks.
“They did a great job. They’re two very, very good hitters,” Gustavsen said. “We passed the ball really well, which gave (setter) Addie (Swanson) a lot of options. The hitters took care of business and did their jobs.”
Swanson tallied 23 assists to go with four aces. Jaeli Jenkins had nine kills, 17 digs and one ace. Taylor Speake led the team with 22 digs. Hadley Holmquist recorded two blocks.
For Bozeman, Bria Isley supplied eight kills while Avery Burkhart and Morgan Jones each added seven. Jones also finished with 3.5 blocks, 15 digs and one ace. Burkhart had three blocks, and Kacelyn Kinney had two. Carissa Stratman collected 15 digs, and Clara Fox had 13 digs to go with 29 assists.
