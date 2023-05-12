Gallatin’s boy and girls swept the team competitions on Thursday during a triangular meet against Bozeman and Butte. The Raptors boys team won with 96 points, well ahead of the Hawks (44) and Bulldogs (41). Gallatin’s girls won with 93 points while the Hawks had 72 and Butte had 15.
Gallatin’s Nash Coley contributed mightily to his team’s overall win by placing first in three events: the 200 meters (22.08 seconds), the 110-meter hurdles (15.21 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (39.08 seconds). Carson Steckelberg won the 3,200 meters in 10 minutes, 12.04 seconds.
Jack Murray won the shot put (52 feet, 10.5 inches) and the discus (150-1) for the Raptors. Quinn Clark tied for first in the high jump with Butte’s Cameron Tobiness (5-10), and Rafe Spring won the triple jump (40-11.5).
Gallatin’s group of Carter Dahlke, Louis Kamps, Osker Patterson and Christian Heck won the 4x100 relay in 43.32 seconds.
For Gallatin’s girls, Tesse Kamps won the shot put (38-9.50) and the discus (104-7), and Reagan Hays won the pole vault (9-6). Sydney Kolwyck won the triple jump (33-6.50).
On the track, Cadence Ferreira won the 100 meters in 13.23 seconds, Isabel Ross won the 400 meters in 59.42 seconds, Auna Flohr won the 800 meters in 2:24.36 and Claire Rutherford won the 1,600 meters in 5:13.19.
Anita Black won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.28 seconds, and Olivia Collins won the 300-meter hurdles in 46.18 seconds. Ferreira, Lydia Allen, Ashlyn Graham and Collins teamed up to win the 4x100 relay in 49.14 seconds. Ave Odegard, Ross, Graham and Collins won the 4x400 relay in 4:07.98.
For Bozeman’s boys on the track, Nathan Neil won the 800 meters (1:56.64), Weston Brown won the 1,600 meters (4:13.96) and Titus Sykes won the 400 meters (51.43). The 4x400 relay team of Oak Sullivan, Sykes, Brown and Neil won in 3:32.82.
Sullivan also won the long jump (21-8), and Jesse Meyer won the javelin (153-2).
On the girls side, Brynn Wilson won the 200 meters (28.06) and Natalie Nicholas won the 3,200 meters in 12:20.68. Clara Fox won the javelin (134-10) and Brenna Berghold won the high jump (4-10). Taylor Cossins won the long jump (17-0).
