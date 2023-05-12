crosstown track (copy) (copy)
Gallatin sophomore Jack Murray throws shot put during a meet on April 25 at Gallatin High.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Gallatin’s boy and girls swept the team competitions on Thursday during a triangular meet against Bozeman and Butte. The Raptors boys team won with 96 points, well ahead of the Hawks (44) and Bulldogs (41). Gallatin’s girls won with 93 points while the Hawks had 72 and Butte had 15.

Gallatin’s Nash Coley contributed mightily to his team’s overall win by placing first in three events: the 200 meters (22.08 seconds), the 110-meter hurdles (15.21 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (39.08 seconds). Carson Steckelberg won the 3,200 meters in 10 minutes, 12.04 seconds.

Jack Murray won the shot put (52 feet, 10.5 inches) and the discus (150-1) for the Raptors. Quinn Clark tied for first in the high jump with Butte’s Cameron Tobiness (5-10), and Rafe Spring won the triple jump (40-11.5).


