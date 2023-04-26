In Gallatin’s two most recent games, the Raptors built early leads only to see Great Falls CMR and Great Falls High piece together comebacks to take the win.
On Wednesday at Bozeman High, the Raptors played from behind early and had to protect a lead late. Finally, it all came together for them.
Gallatin went ahead for good in the fourth inning and used a five-run fifth to create some breathing room in what was ultimately a 12-7 victory.
“Both of those games allowed us to grow up and figure out how to keep a lead,” Gallatin head coach Michael Coleman said of the Great Falls contests. “For sure, when we were down (against Bozeman) it was a new arena for them, so I'm proud of them for fighting back.
“It’s a monkey off our backs. They’ve been hyped all season long to get that first win.”
Both teams committed five errors Wednesday, but the Raptors collected 13 hits to Bozeman’s 10. There was a bevy of baserunners for both teams, which challenged the starting pitchers to limit the damage.
Anna Toth took the loss for the Hawks (1-5) after allowing six earned runs with five strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. Gallatin’s Olivia Klemann allowed four earned runs in her seven innings. She struck out three and walked three.
“I'm proud of her for digging in today,” Coleman said of Klemann. “A little bit in the middle innings she had to challenge herself to get located, (but she has) a starting pitcher mentality as a sophomore.”
Bozeman jumped on Klemann early, opening a 4-1 lead through two innings. Lulia Paea had an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. After Klemann answered with a run-scoring single of her own in the second, the Hawks responded with a three-run bottom half. Tailyn Black drove in two runs with a double, and Toth reached on an error that allowed another run to score.
Gallatin again answered quickly. Shayla Clark had an RBI bunt single, and Parker Stevens doubled home two runs to tie the game 4-4.
In the fourth inning, Adyson Ryles hit a single to right field to put the Raptors ahead 5-4. In the fifth, after two runs had already scored to make it 7-4, Ryles reached base on an error that allowed three runs to score. That sequence put Gallatin ahead 10-4.
“I don't like reaching on errors. I want to get a good hit, but when I do it's exciting and then I can get to the next base,” Ryles said. “Getting good hits is always a ton of fun, and you have a ton of energy from your team backing you up.”
Bozeman cut into the lead a little bit in the fifth — with run-scoring hits from Lili Brown and Tess Hopkinson — and the sixth — on a solo home run from Jacobi Coombs, but the Hawks couldn’t get all the way back to even.
“We definitely have a great offense. We just didn't execute well in our defense today,” Bozeman head coach Jill Brown said. “I think that's really what it boils down to, the couple errors that you have.”
The Raptors (1-4) added two more runs in the seventh for some insurance on their first win of the season.
“With us it's six inches between the ears and keeping that momentum on our side, a lot of energy in the dugout, being really dedicated and smart at the plate and not swinging at pitches that are outside of their ability to hit,” Coleman said. “All of those things, we talk about a lot. It helps to be able to stick to that process and be able to claw back into some hits.”
Clark and Stevens led Gallatin with three hits each — Stevens with three doubles and Clark with one. They both scored twice and had two RBIs. Kelly Coon hit two doubles and scored three runs. Madison Coleman had one double and scored a run with an RBI. Addison Bleile had one hit and one RBI, and Braxton Gray and Rhianna Ashcraft each scored a run.
“We consider it a family. We consider every spot in the lineup important,” Michael Coleman said. “Seven is just as important as one. Ninth is actually a rollover position for us. Olivia is a really good batter at nine. Having timely hits can get you back into the game in half an inning. That's really what we do with our lineup.”
The end result was an offensive performance that overcame the errors and showed growth from the Great Falls losses.
“We definitely focused more on not having errors,” Ryles said, “and even if we did have an error, we didn't forget about it. We still had it in our minds, but we let it go and went to the next play. Even when we were up we still stayed focused.”
For Bozeman, Lili Brown led the way with three hits, an RBI and a run scored. Toth and Coombs each had two hits. Izzy Van Tighem had one hit and scored twice. Black scored twice and walked once in addition to her two-run double.
“Our strength is that we don't give up,” Jill Brown said. “We still come out there with our bats. We're still up in the dugout, and we're cheering on who's up to bat. We just don't give up.”
After the game, several players from both teams gathered for a group picture. Ryles said it was “bittersweet” to play against friends, but it’s “more exciting” also. Those feelings can’t match the emotions of winning for the first team this season, though.
“A ton of excitement,” Ryles said, “and just love for all your teammates and just being proud of everyone.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.