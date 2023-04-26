Let the news come to you

In Gallatin’s two most recent games, the Raptors built early leads only to see Great Falls CMR and Great Falls High piece together comebacks to take the win.

On Wednesday at Bozeman High, the Raptors played from behind early and had to protect a lead late. Finally, it all came together for them.

Gallatin went ahead for good in the fourth inning and used a five-run fifth to create some breathing room in what was ultimately a 12-7 victory.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

