Gallatin v. Bozeman Volleyball (copy)
Gallatin junior Addie Swanson sets up the ball during a crosstown match against Bozeman on Tuesday at Bozeman High.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The volleyball teams from Bozeman and Gallatin both competed at a Class AA Invite on Saturday in Great Falls.

The Raptors went 4-0 and the Hawks went 3-1, playing in a best-of-three sets format.

Gallatin won 25-21, 25-10 against Kalispell Glacier; 25-22, 25-20 against Kalispell Flathead; 25-16, 28-30, 15-13 against Helena High; and 25-10, 25-16 against Helena Capital.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

