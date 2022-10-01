The volleyball teams from Bozeman and Gallatin both competed at a Class AA Invite on Saturday in Great Falls.
The Raptors went 4-0 and the Hawks went 3-1, playing in a best-of-three sets format.
Gallatin won 25-21, 25-10 against Kalispell Glacier; 25-22, 25-20 against Kalispell Flathead; 25-16, 28-30, 15-13 against Helena High; and 25-10, 25-16 against Helena Capital.
Against Glacier, Karsen Breeding and Jaeli Jenkins led with nine and seven kills, respectively. Jenkins also had two aces and six digs. Addie Swanson had 20 assists and six digs. Cadence Lundgren tallied four aces and half a block. Breeding had 1.5 blocks, and Hadley Holmquist had one. Taylor Speake collected seven digs.
Against Flathead, Breeding had seven kills, and Jenkins and Swanson followed with four each. Swanson also had 18 assists. Lundgren had three blocks, and Holmquist had one. Speake had eight digs, while Ashlyn Cataldo tallied 10.
Breeding had 17 kills and nine digs against Helena High, and Lundgren had 10 kills and two blocks. Swanson had 29 assists. Speake had nine digs and two aces.
Against Capital, Lundgren had four aces, nine kills and one block. Breeding had 10 kills and seven digs, and Jenkins had seven kills with four digs. Swanson had 25 assists, and Speake had 10 digs.
Bozeman won against Capital 19-25, 25-17, 15-9; against Flathead 25-18, 25-19 and against Glacier 25-13, 27-25. The Hawks dropped their match against Helena 18-25, 24-26.
Individual statistics for the Hawks were not available.
