As the summer winds down and preparation for the upcoming girls soccer season intensifies, Gallatin head coach Joel Ganey is taking a measured approach.
The Raptors, in their second year as a program, made the state championship game in 2021, losing a narrow 1-0 decision against an unbeaten Billings West team to finish the season 12-2-4. Getting back to the stage of the title game is the long-term goal, but there is plenty of work to do before that in Year No. 3.
“You always want to make it as far as you can,” he said. “The only thing we're talking about right now is that by the time we get to the playoffs we want to be playoff-ready. We said the same thing last year, and we have the same goal this year.”
Though the Raptors did have some players graduate, they bring back many contributors from last year’s runner-up team. Included in that group are center backs Sophine Archer and Caris Follett, a junior and senior, respectively; junior Auna Flohr and senior Indigo Andresen, both outside backs; junior center mids Natalie Sippos and Tessa Scott; and senior forward Olivia Collins, who had 19 goals and eight assists combined during the regular season and playoffs last year en route to being named the Eastern AA player of the year and the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year.
Andresen was an all-state pick along with Collins, and Sippos was an all-conference selection.
Even with such an experienced core of returners, Ganey’s challenge — and that of the team as a whole — will be to find new contributors in other spots.
“It's tough because you lose some players who are super important to you,” Ganey said. “What we're doing right now is trying to figure out how we are going to play, who's going to play where and figure out what possibilities we have moving forward.”
One of the team’s question marks is in goal, where Averi Smith, last season’s starter, still hasn’t received clearance to play after suffering an ACL injury during basketball season. Ganey expects there to be good competition for that spot until Smith is able to return.
“The league games, for us, we're going to have to figure some things out,” Ganey said. “As long as we're ready to win the playoff game when we get to it, that's where we want to be. From there, anything can happen.”
At Bozeman, the Hawks will look to advance past the quarterfinals, where their season ended last year. But to do so, a young roster is going to have to grow up quickly.
“The level in the state has really amped up, and I think our East side is always really strong,” head coach Erika Cannon said. “I think we're going to have some tough games, and we're going to have to be prepared. I think we'll surprise some people, but I don't know if we'll be a complete package right from the get-go. But I don’t think that’s realistic for anybody.”
Among the returners are senior Ursula Vlases and junior Inga Trebesch, both midfielders/forwards who were named all-conference players last year when Bozeman finished 8-5-3. Lucy Al-Chokhachy, a sophomore, was a part-time starter last season but will be expected to join that group of forwards/midfielders as a full-time starter this year.
“She's one of our strongest players,” Cannon said. “She really came on all of last year, but maybe toward the end of the season really stepped up in a really strong role for us. She provides a lot of good attacking capabilities and defensive capabilities. We're really excited about her.”
Junior defender Grace Thum returns and will bring, Cannon said, some calm steadiness to the defense.
“I think she's going to provide experience with those players coming in,” Cannon said. “I see some really good camaraderie in the back. And we’ve got some really good speed in the back this year, which I think will help us.”
Cannon expects seniors Megan Schell and Eliza Smith along with sophomore Mia Edwards to also be in that defensive unit.
Bozeman’s primary goalie from last year graduated, so Cannon expects sophomores Sophie Corbett and Karly Jordan to both compete for time there.
Cannon expects the team to be challenged throughout the season, but that may also be the best way to grow.
“There's always an expectation as a Bozeman school to do well,” she said. “I think there's a high standard that we set. I'm just really excited to see how this team connects in terms of on the field and off the field and creating a really cool team bond.”
The season begins for both teams on Thursday. Gallatin starts at Billings West at 5 p.m., while Bozeman hosts Belgrade at 7 p.m.
