Gallatin's Natalie Sippos works against Bozeman's Grace Thum and Inga Trebesch on Oct. 13 at the Bozeman Sports Park.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

As the summer winds down and preparation for the upcoming girls soccer season intensifies, Gallatin head coach Joel Ganey is taking a measured approach.

The Raptors, in their second year as a program, made the state championship game in 2021, losing a narrow 1-0 decision against an unbeaten Billings West team to finish the season 12-2-4. Getting back to the stage of the title game is the long-term goal, but there is plenty of work to do before that in Year No. 3.

“You always want to make it as far as you can,” he said. “The only thing we're talking about right now is that by the time we get to the playoffs we want to be playoff-ready. We said the same thing last year, and we have the same goal this year.”

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

