Within minutes of their respective matches ending, Bozeman’s Luke Raynovich caught Gallatin’s Jake Farne in a celebratory running bear hug.
“We get to play each other again!” Raynovich said.
On the first day of the Southern AA Divisional at Gallatin High, both players and their doubles partners played three matches through sideways wind and scattered raindrops to advance to Thursday’s final at Montana State’s indoor tennis facility.
Raynovich and partner Josh Angell won 6-3, 6-0 against Helena’s Ethan Hayes and Dylan Maharg. At the very same time, Farne and partner Ayden Schonhoff finished off a 6-4, 6-2 win against Helena Capital’s Jerrick Olson and Ashton Shipley.
Those wins set up a finals matchup between the Bozeman and Gallatin pairs — the longtime friends and newfound rivals. All four players are juniors.
“We’re lucky we get to start (the rivalry) the first year,” Farne said.
The teams have met twice already this season, with Bozeman winning both times in a third-set tiebreaker.
“I think that was the ideal situation that we get to play them in the finals because obviously it’s super fun to play them,” Raynovich said.
With their respective wins, both duos secured a spot in the state tournament — which is scheduled for May 27-28 in Great Falls. Farne and Schonhoff became Gallatin’s first tennis state qualifiers, giving them an immense amount of pride.
“This is a big, big opportunity because we’re the first ones going,” Schonhoff said. “We get to make a name for our school, and most people don’t get that chance.”
Both doubles pairings came off the court after their third matches of the day convinced they had played their best tennis of the season despite the uncooperative weather. The win for Schonhoff and Farne was especially sweet, they said, because they had lost 6-4, 6-4 to the Capital team just a few days prior.
“It kind of frustrated us that we had a bad weekend,” Schonhoff said. “We knew this was it. We were playing for our season. This was for state.”
To even make it to the semifinals, though, was a long road. Farne and Schonhoff first defeated Helena High’s Parker Virts and Logan Snarr 6-0, 6-0 and then Bozeman’s Aiden Edwards and Lars Sauerwein 6-1, 6-2. Angell and Raynovich toppled Capital’s Brady Arnold and Dylan Dobbins 6-0, 6-0 and then Helena’s Heath Caldwell and Hunter Cromwell 6-2, 6-3.
“I was exhausted after every match, but I knew I had to get out there and play as good as I can,” Angell said. “It’s what we had to do. … I felt we played really good tennis the whole day.”
Faced with the prospect of trying to take down Angell and Raynovich a third time, Schonhoff said the slate is essentially wiped clean. The third one is the one that counts the most now.
“It gives us just extra motivation,” he said. “This one affects where you are in state. It’s a big one.”
On the girls doubles side, the top pairing of Maicy McCarty and Laine Banziger from Bozeman won a trio of quick matches.
In the first two rounds, they won 6-0, 6-0 against both Ritu Bajwa and Trinity Simmons of Gallatin and Lili Keeton and Emma Hopkins from Capital. In the semifinals, they won 6-0, 6-0 against Helena’s Natalie Seburn and Morin Blaise.
McCarty and Banzier will face Helena’s Emma Hasquet and Eva Santos on Thursday at MSU.
“I definitely think we’re playing good tennis together right now,” McCarty said. “We’re more comfortable because we’ve been practicing together a lot in practice and working on different doubles drills.”
They became partners in mid-April and, with few exceptions, have remained as such. Over time, their comfort level with each other and their confidence in each other became more palpable.
“You just learn to play to their strengths,” Banziger said.
McCarty, who won a state singles championship two years ago as a sophomore, said she entered her senior season hoping to play singles again. But through conversations with Hawks head coach Clayton Harris and her younger sister, Meg McCarty, it was determined it made more sense for Maicy to play doubles. Meg, meanwhile, has taken over as Bozeman’s No. 1 singles player as a sophomore this season and has excelled.
“She wanted to play singles for sure, and I wanted to play singles too, but we kind of decided it would be better for one of us to play doubles instead of knock each other out possibly, so we have two chances at it instead of one,” Maicy said.
As a result, Maicy has taken on a new outlook for what a successful season would be: celebrating a state title with a doubles partner.
“That’s definitely the goal,” she said. “It would mean a lot to repeat my title with Laine in doubles instead of singles.”
Banziger said she entered her freshman season expecting to play well enough to make it to state. But the pairing with McCarty, and the winning they have enjoyed, has given her an even better outlook for the season’s final week.
“I thought I would make it to the state tournament at least, but I didn’t think I was going to win,” Banziger said. “It’s really awesome to have that chance.”
In divisional boys singles action, Bozeman’s Blake Phillippi advanced to Thursday’s final, where he will face Capital’s Ryan Ashley. They entered as the top two seeds. Gallatin’s Braeden Butler, the fourth seed, lost to Ashley in the semifinals but will have a chance to earn a state tournament berth Thursday as long as he wins his first match of the day.
Meg McCarty swept through her three matches Wednesday without dropping a game. She will face Capital’s Regan Hanson in the final. Bozeman teammates Ashley Bos and Hailey Buss lost to McCarty and Hanson, respectively, in the semifinals. If they each win their first match Thursday, both will advance to state and face each other in the divisional’s consolation championship.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.