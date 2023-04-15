The top of Gallatin’s singles and doubles ladders on the boys side may look a little different, but they’re as strong as ever.
Braeden Butler, the No. 1 singles player the last two seasons, is now playing doubles with fellow senior Brody Smith, who moved to town this past summer.
Both have more experience as singles players, but they’ve formed an impressive connection early on as a tandem.
“It’s been pretty good so far. We haven’t lost yet,” Butler said after they beat a duo from Helena High on Saturday morning. “Feeling good about our season so far. The adjustment, just every ball matters more that you hit because you have another person that you’re counting on.”
They kept that streak intact by beating another team from Helena Capital in the afternoon, part of a strong day for the Raptors.
Gallatin’s boys won 8-0 against Capital and 7-1 against Helena High. Gallatin’s girls won 7-1 against both opponents.
The new top boys doubles team was a particular highlight of the day.
“We’ve been friends throughout the whole year,” said Smith, whose family moved from Colorado in July. “It was an easy adjustment. We just got to get used to this doubles format and working together.”
Despite just a short time playing together, they already believe it’s possible to extend Gallatin’s streak of two consecutive boys doubles state championships.
“I think it’s very possible,” Butler said. “I think right now we’re definitely the best team in the state so far.”
Meanwhile, at the top of boys singles, Mason McCarty has started his high school career with a flurry of wins. He moved to 4-0 this season with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Helena’s Will Johnson and a 6-1, 3-6 (10-3) win against Capital’s Ryan Ashley, who went undefeated last year on his way to the singles state title.
“My serve was pretty good. I was returning pretty solid. I was just moving well,” McCarty said after his win over Johnson.
McCarty, whose older sisters were both state champions for Bozeman High, has brought a little blue into the household, which he said is “a little different.” But he’s enjoying being a Raptor and competing in high school finally.
“I like it a lot. It’s a really nice school, a great team,” he said. “Great kids, great coach.”
There were plenty of other wins for Gallatin on Saturday. The doubles pairings of Sophia and Olivia Mansour, Averi Smith and Alex Mansour, Alivia Ballenger and Trinity Simmons and Arya Cavender and Sami Dahlhauser all went 2-0. Against Capital, Smith and Alex Mansour lost the first set 2-6 before winning the second 6-0 and taking the tiebreaker 10-5. Cavender and Dahlhauser lost their first set against Helena 4-6 but rebounded to take the second 7-5 and the tiebreaker 10-6.
Ritu Bajwa and Ruby McNeil won twice in girls singles spots two and four, respectively. Mal Gregory and Mandi Faure went 1-1 on Saturday in spots one and three.
“We have a really deep team all around, especially on the girls doubles side,” Raptors head coach Colter Curey said. “I’ve kind of stacked that over there because that’s where those relationships work the best, and they play the best together. The singles girls have really stepped up. Because I have such a tough doubles side, my singles girls have to play tougher matches, but I’m proud of every single one of those girls.”
In addition to McCarty’s singles wins, Jamie Dahman and Dylan Rosenzweig won twice in the third and fourth spots, respectively. Emerson Fry went 1-1, winning 6-0, 6-1 against Capital’s Treven Kockler at No. 2.
In boys doubles play, the teams of Nathan Nguyen and Jonas Overton and Matt Swank and Oliver Licata both won two matches Saturday. The No. 4 team of Cole Woodward and Ashton Poulin won 6-2, 6-2 against Capital and won against Helena by forfeit.
Barr’s marathon win helps Hawks sweep Helena schools
Bozeman sophomore Izabel Barr won 6-1, 6-0 against Julia Krings of Helena Capital on Saturday morning. Her afternoon match against Helena High’s Qayl Kujala went a little longer.
After nearly three hours, Barr overcame a first-set loss to improve to 3-0 this season. Kujala won the first set 6-2, but Barr answered with a 7-6 win in the second. In the tiebreaker, she won 10-6.
It was an exhilarating and frustrating match at times, but Barr was pleased with coming away victorious.
After losing in the opener, Barr built a 5-2 lead in the second set. Kujala chipped away at that advantage, but Barr was able to hang on.
“I learned that I can come back from anything,” she said. “Anything can happen in a match. You have to always make sure you’re prepared for the match to not go your way and for the match to go your way.”
It was a challenge, though, to refocus for the tiebreaker right after almost losing control of the second set.
“I told her, ‘Positive mental attitude can win this match,’” Hawks head coach Joanne Sposito said. “She was up 5-2 in the second set, and she played with amazing intensity to get there. I think just thinking ‘One more game,’ it dropped off a bit. So she ended up playing a tiebreaker, but she brought that intensity that took her to that lead to the tiebreaker. That was impressive.”
Barr has seen her game grow immensely after a run to the singles title match at state last season.
“Just being smarter about where to place the ball and what ball I need to hit and how to bounce back,” she said. “I think mentally and the logistic parts of tennis, I’ve grown the most in that.”
That seemed clear on Saturday. By the time her match was over, most of Bozeman’s other matches had come and gone. The girls won 8-0 against Helena High and the boys won 6-2. The girls previously beat Capital 8-0 in the morning, and the boys won 5-3.
Reagan McKinley and Jane West won two matches in the second and third girls singles spots, respectively. Brynn King won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 against Capital and won by forfeit against Helena.
In doubles play, senior Nora Schrank and freshman Sara Sanford went 2-0. The longtime friends and singles opponents became first-time doubles partners Saturday and had a strong rapport.
Schrank won the girls doubles title last year with a partner who graduated, so she called playing with Sanford “a different dynamic.”
“But I love playing with Sara too,” she added. “We’ve known each other for a long time, and it’s fun to get to play high school tennis with her now. … I think we definitely need to work on our communication. I don’t think we’re there yet, but we’re working on it. In general, just knowing the way the other one plays is helpful.”
As a freshman, Sanford is being challenged to contribute at the top of the ladder, but she feels she’s coming along nicely.
“I like playing with Nora. She’s a good player, and I think it works out good for both of us to play together,” she said.
The other doubles teams of Alexis LaMeres and Maeve O’Brien, Ida Lunden and Heidi Huber and Elizabeth Frizzell and Ella Fedyk all went 2-0 as well.
The boys doubles teams swept the day too. The Hawks saw wins from the pairings of Collin Gross and Nate Brooks, Joe Monson and Ben Stern, Skyler Smith and Ben Wilson and Parker Batton and Ben Nash.
In boys singles play, Harrison Rotar went 2-0 in the second spot and Henry Little won at No. 4 against Helena.
Rotar, a freshman, lost his first set of the day against Capital’s Trevin Kockler, but he bounced back to take the second set 6-0 before winning 10-4 in the tiebreaker. Against Helena’s Rhys Anderson-Foster, he won 6-2 in the opener and trailed 1-3 in the second before winning 6-4.
“I’m really impressed with his perseverance and his mental toughness for being able to adjust in matches,” Sposito said.
Rotar said he’s doing his best to not get hung up on losing a point when it happens. Instead, he tries to stay level-headed. It’s been working well.
“I’ve faced some good competitors, and I’m 4-0 so far,” he said. “I’m happy with how I’ve been playing, and I think the coaches are putting me in a spot to win.”
