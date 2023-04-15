Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The top of Gallatin’s singles and doubles ladders on the boys side may look a little different, but they’re as strong as ever.

Braeden Butler, the No. 1 singles player the last two seasons, is now playing doubles with fellow senior Brody Smith, who moved to town this past summer.

Both have more experience as singles players, but they’ve formed an impressive connection early on as a tandem.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you