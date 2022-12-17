Let the news come to you

Chronicle Staff

At the Great Falls Relay Meet on Saturday, Bozeman’s girls swimming team tied for first place with 93 points in an all-relay event that tests the depth of each team.

The Hawks tied with Great Falls High, and Gallatin’s girls placed fifth (63 points). On the boys side, Gallatin took first place (97) and Bozeman was second (86).


