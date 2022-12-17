At the Great Falls Relay Meet on Saturday, Bozeman’s girls swimming team tied for first place with 93 points in an all-relay event that tests the depth of each team.
The Hawks tied with Great Falls High, and Gallatin’s girls placed fifth (63 points). On the boys side, Gallatin took first place (97) and Bozeman was second (86).
Those strong results were preceded by other promising finishes on Friday in the Pre-Relay Meet, in which Gallatin’s boys placed second and Bozeman’s boys took third and Bozeman’s girls placed third and Gallatin’s finished sixth.
For Gallatin’s boys, Paul Nave won the 100 yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 7.89 seconds and placed second in the 500 freestyle in 5:42.42. Alex Clapper took second in the 50 freestyle (24.13) and third in the 200 freestyle (2:08.38). Ian Dyk took fifth place in the 50 freestyle (26.52) and second in the 100 butterfly (1:08.46). Ardasher Usmonov was second in the 100 backstroke (1:11.31) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:18.63). Aaron Bergman was fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:29.86) and fifth in the 500 freestyle (6:00.96).
Gallatin’s boys also placed second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:47.35), second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.84) and second in the 200 medley relay (1:52.71).
For Bozeman’s boys, Eli Stevens won the 200 freestyle (2:03.97) and the 200 IM (2:18.63), and B Boyer won the 500 freestyle (5:25.05) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.03). Parks Inlow placed fourth in the 100 freestyle (58.06), and Ajax Geddes was fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:55.59). Griffin Brokaw was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.00), and Gavin Brokaw was fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:21.14).
The Hawks won the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.00) and were third in the 200 medley relay (1:54.88) and third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:52.63).
For Bozeman’s girls, Corina Amundson won the 500 freestyle (5:58.54), and teammate Hazel Irvine was third ( 6:19.59). Alexis Hubber placed third in the 200 IM (2:32.13), and Brynn King took fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:11.41). Peyton Summerhill placed fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:16.40) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.74). Analise Belasco was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.48).
The Hawks girls were second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:07.14), fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.49) and third in the 200 medley relay (2:06.40).
For Gallatin’s girls, Kamiah Leach was second in the 100 freestyle (1:00.33) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:33.67). Elina Maganito was third in the 100 butterfly (1:04.33) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.22). The Raptors girls were third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.71) and sixth in the 200 medley relay (2:13.41).
