In their two seasons on the Gallatin tennis team, Sophia and Olivia Mansour have only ever lost to Bozeman.
Four of losses came in last year’s regular season and the divisional and state tournaments. The duo’s fifth loss came earlier this season. But on Tuesday, they finally broke through.
“We’ve been waiting for that for two years,” said Olivia, a sophomore. “Knowing that we’ve only ever lost to them, it’s harder going into that match really wanting to win. Then finally beating them, it felt like a weight was lifted off my chest.”
The sisters came from behind in both sets Tuesday to win 7-5, 7-5 against Bozeman’s Alexis LaMeres and Sara Sanford. Bozeman’s pair reached five games first in both sets, but the Mansours battled back to win both times.
Their victory was a vital point in the Raptors girls’ effort to tie with the Hawks, an improvement from Bozeman’s 5-3 win in the first crosstown meeting last month. It also helped make Sophia a winner on her and her classmates’ senior day.
“We were really looking forward to playing them and really wanting to beat them,” Sophia said. “It felt really good to win on a senior day. It would not have been fun to lose.”
The Mansours and Raptors will face the Kalispell schools at the end of this week before the divisional tournament next weekend. They figure to be a top doubles seed at the divisional and will hope to turn that into a top seed at the state meet as well.
“We’re hoping to win it all, win at divisionals and then win at state,” Olivia said.
They were the state runners-up in doubles last season. They expect to contend again and are hoping a healthier mindset carries them further.
“I think we’re having a lot more fun this year,” Sophia said. “We both have a better mental game, so we’re having more fun while we’re playing. It’s less stressful, which helps with how you play.”
Alex Mansour, their freshman sister, has also played strong tennis this season at No. 2 doubles with Averi Smith. They won 6-1, 7-5 against Bozeman’s Maeve O’Brien and Heidi Huber.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Olivia said. “She’s been doing so good.”
At No. 3 doubles, Alivia Ballenger and Trinity Simmons won 6-2, 2-6 (10-5) for Gallatin against Brynn King and Ida Lunden. Gallatin’s last point came from Ritu Bajwa, who won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles against Bozeman’s Jane West.
On Bozeman’s side, Izabel Barr won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles against Mal Gregory. And Ava Couture and Kristen Graham each won 6-2, 6-2 at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, against Mandi Faure and Ruby McNeil. In doubles play, Bozeman’s Ella Fedyk and Elizabeth Frizzell won 6-2, 6-1 over Arya Cavender and Sami Dahlhauser.
Bozeman’s Brooks, Gross finding their rhythm
When Bozeman’s Nate Brooks and Collin Gross first faced Gallatin’s Braeden Butler and Brody Smith earlier this season, they recognized their opponents had been teammates at tournaments all throughout the summer. The Hawks were still very new partners.
They lost that first meeting last month but made amends on Tuesday with a 4-6, 6-1 (10-8) win.
“Our first match, we didn’t really have any rhythm,” said Gross, a freshman. “That was pretty tough. And this match, after the first set at least, we really settled in and we were just hitting. We were just feeling it.”
The Hawks’ pairing has played pretty stellar tennis throughout the season, and especially as of late. They’re finding their chemistry at the right time of the year.
“We did the clinics at MSU for a little bit together but we never really got to play doubles, so we kind of knew each other from there,” said Brooks, a senior. “It’s kind of easy to have that personal connection on the court, but the physical was a little difficult. But right now I think we’re in a good rhythm.”
Added Gross: “Especially not having any doubles experience before, at the start of the season it was a little (about) figuring out each other as players.”
Their play looks seamless in a lot of ways now, and they hope to keep it that way. They figure they’ll have to face Butler and Smith at least two more times this season — at the divisional and state tournaments. Now that they have beaten Gallatin’s top team, they know they’ll be able to battle them hard again.
Gallatin claimed the boys team match on Tuesday, though, by a 5-3 score. Bozeman’s only other points came from Owen Sanford winning 6-2, 6-1 against Matt Swank at No. 2 singles and Skyler Smith and Ben Wilson winning 6-4, 1-6 (10-7) at No. 3 doubles.
On the Raptors side, Mason McCarty won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles against Oliver Ward, Jamie Dahman won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 against Dane Brailsford and Max DeFanti won 6-2, 7-5 against Kieran Williams. In doubles play, Emerson Fry and Jonas Overton won 6-4, 6-4 against Bozeman’s Ben Stern and Harrison Rotar at No. 2, and Oliver Licata and Dean Gunderson won 7-6, 6-2 at No. 4 against Parker Batton and Ben Nash.
