Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In their two seasons on the Gallatin tennis team, Sophia and Olivia Mansour have only ever lost to Bozeman.

Four of losses came in last year’s regular season and the divisional and state tournaments. The duo’s fifth loss came earlier this season. But on Tuesday, they finally broke through.

“We’ve been waiting for that for two years,” said Olivia, a sophomore. “Knowing that we’ve only ever lost to them, it’s harder going into that match really wanting to win. Then finally beating them, it felt like a weight was lifted off my chest.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you