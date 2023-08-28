Gallatin’s girls soccer team moved to 2-0 early in the new season with a 5-1 win at Billings West on Saturday.
The Raptors received two goals from Cambree Petersen along with single goals from Madison Campos, Emery Streets and Lyla Streets. Petersen and Emery Streets each also had assists along with Natalie Sippos and Kira Tsukamoto.
Bozeman’s girls soccer team also reached 2-0 with a 2-1 win over Billings Skyview on Saturday. Grace Thum scored for the Hawks in the fifth minute. Skyview’s goal came in the 50th minute. Bozeman’s Claire Ulman scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute. Maya Bossenbrook and Meg Murphy each recorded assists for Bozeman.
Bozeman’s boys team also won Saturday, 3-2 at Skyview. Every goal in the game came in the second half.
Bozeman’s Justin Burnham scored in the 49th minute thanks to an assist from Tomas Evans, but Skyview’s Ryder Tormaschy scored six minutes later to tie the game. Kale Edwards then scored in the 58th minute after an assist from Evans, putting Bozeman ahead 2-1.
Skyview’s Dylan Francis tied the game again with a successful penalty kick in the 68th minute after being fouled in the box. But Evans then scored in the 78th minute to put Bozeman ahead for good. Leonard Spaulding assisted on the go-ahead goal.
Gallatin’s boys team lost 3-0 to Billings West, also on Saturday.
The soccer teams for Bozeman and Gallatin will next face each other on Thursday at Bozeman High. The girls will play at 5 p.m. and the boys will play at 7 p.m.
