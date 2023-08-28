Let the news come to you

Gallatin’s girls soccer team moved to 2-0 early in the new season with a 5-1 win at Billings West on Saturday.

The Raptors received two goals from Cambree Petersen along with single goals from Madison Campos, Emery Streets and Lyla Streets. Petersen and Emery Streets each also had assists along with Natalie Sippos and Kira Tsukamoto.

Bozeman’s girls soccer team also reached 2-0 with a 2-1 win over Billings Skyview on Saturday. Grace Thum scored for the Hawks in the fifth minute. Skyview’s goal came in the 50th minute. Bozeman’s Claire Ulman scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute. Maya Bossenbrook and Meg Murphy each recorded assists for Bozeman.


