The semifinals of the doubles brackets at the Southern Divisional will be made up of all Raptors and Hawks.
Play in the tournament began on Thursday and will finish on Friday, with each semifinal duo just one win away from not just the divisional championship match, but also a berth in next week’s state tournament.
On the boys side, Gallatin’s Brody Smith and Braeden Butler, the top seed in the bracket, won twice to reach the semis, winning 6-1, 6-0 first against Helena Capital’s Kevin LaChere and Caden McCullough and later against Bozeman’s Parker Batton and Ben Nash without dropping a game.
Their semifinal opponents will be Gallatin teammates Nathan Nguyen and Will Mitchell, who knocked off fourth-seeded Ben Stern and Harrison Rotar of Bozeman in the quarterfinals.
“It definitely increases our confidence for (Friday),” Mitchell said, “because we’re facing our No. 1 seed.”
Nguyen and Mitchell, both seniors, defeated Capital’s Caleb Colby and Ben Sova in the first round Thursday and then trailed Stern and Rotar 1-5 in the first set of the quarterfinal. They battled back to knot it at 6-6 before winning the tiebreaker for a one-set lead. The duo then followed with a 6-1 win in the second set to advance.
It was an impressive display of resilience despite only being partners for about the last week.
“We were trying to work out the mistakes and the holes that we had during our trip in Kalispell and the one we played against Bozeman High,” Nguyen said. “We worked out some problems with that, and we were just being aggressive.”
He and Mitchell were especially pleased with their performance because of how strong of a team they consider Stern and Rotar to be.
“We were being super adaptable, I would say,” Mitchell said. “We were adapting to everything they were trying to do. That’s something that we’ve struggled with in the past.”
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Nate Brooks and Collin Gross of Bozeman also won twice to reach the semifinals. They started with a 6-1, 6-0 win against Helena High’s Ethan Carlson and Ed Coleman and then followed with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Gallatin’s Dean Gunderson and Oliver Licata.
“I think it was good to just relax. Obviously since I’m a freshman it’s my first time going through this whole process with divisionals,” Gross said. “It was good to get the nerves out of the way, especially our first match. Our first match, we had a pretty easy win, and then our second match, we kind of realized, ‘Hey, we’re playing good, we can relax now.’”
Now just one win away from a place at state, they want to keep their strong play going.
“Our rhythm was super good that match,” Brooks said. “I think we did a lot really well.”
Brooks and Gross will face the third Gallatin duo that advanced to the semifinals: Jonas Overton and Emerson Fry. Those Raptors teammates won 7-6, 6-4 over a team from Capital in the first round and then won 6-1, 6-4 against Bozeman’s Skyler Smith and Ben Wilson in the quarterfinals.
Gallatin’s girls also sent three doubles teams through to the semifinals. Top-seeded sisters Olivia and Sophia Mansour defeated a Helena team without dropping a game and then beat Bozeman’s Maeve O’Brien and Heidi Huber in the quarterfinals 6-4, 6-1. Second-seeded Averi Smith and Alex Mansour, also of Gallatin, won 6-4, 6-0 against Bozeman’s Elizabeth Frizzell and Ella Fedyk and then added a 6-1, 6-0 win against Capital’s Abi Grotbo and Maya Shropshire.
The bracket’s third seed was beaten in the first round when Gallatin’s Alivia Ballenger and Trinity Simmons surged to a comeback win against Capital’s Miranda Sheafor and Abby Wiles 1-6, 6-2, 6-1. In the quarters, they won again, 6-0, 6-1 against Bozeman’s Brynn King and Ida Lunden.
Bozeman will have the fourth team in the semifinals Friday thanks to two wins from Sara Sanford and Alexis LaMeres. They started with a 6-0, 6-3 win against Helena’s Maya Goetz and Gilly Bovingdon and then won 6-3, 6-1 against Capital’s Taylor Zanto and Kynzie Belcher.
The boys singles bracket stayed mostly true to the seeds as the top three advanced to the semifinals. Gallatin’s Mason McCarty, the top seed, had a bye and then won 6-0, 6-1 against Capital’s Trevin Kockler. McCarty will face Bozeman’s Oliver Ward on Friday. Ward first beat a Capital player on Thursday and then won over No. 4 seed Will Johnson of Helena High by the score of 6-2, 6-2.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 seed Ryan Ashley of Capital had a bye and then defeated Gallatin’s Matt Swank 6-0, 6-2 to advance. Swank had previously defeated Bozeman’s Dane Brailsford 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals. No. 3 seed Ashton Shipley, also of Capital, won against a Helena opponent and then won 2-6, 9-7, 6-2 against Bozeman’s Owen Sanford. Sanford had previously beaten Gallatin’s Max DeFanti 6-1, 6-2.
The top three seeds in the girls singles bracket all advanced as well.
Bozeman’s Izabel Barr, the top seed, had two 6-0, 6-0 wins on Thursday, first against Gallatin’s Madison McCormick and later against Helena’s Nelly Clevenger. Barr will face teammate Ava Couture in the semifinals Friday.
Couture won 6-4, 6-1 over Helena’s Paisley Karlin in the first round and then defeated Sammie McCutcheon of Capital in the quarterfinals 7-5, 6-3. McCutcheon had previously beaten Gallatin’s Ritu Bajwa, the No. 4 seed, in the first round.
Mal Gregory, the No. 3 seed from Gallatin, began the day with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win against Capital’s Julia Krings and then added a 6-2, 6-2 win over Bozeman’s Kristen Graham. Gregory will face second-seeded Qayl Kujala of Helena in the semifinals. Kujala defeated Gallatin’s Mandi Faure in the first round and Bozeman’s Jane West in the quarterfinals, both by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
