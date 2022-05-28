BUTTE — As Gallatin senior Tyler Gilman crossed the finish line in the 300-meter hurdles, he turned around with a massive grin and threw both arms in the air.
Gilman finished in first place in a new personal best time of 39.06 seconds. He said he was slightly disappointed for not breaking the 39-second mark, but he quickly reverted back to the bigger picture — winning a state title.
That’s something he’s been working toward since he started hurdling back at Camp Lejeune High in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and certainly the last two years — or even more specifically the last seven to eight months — at Gallatin.
“It’s just the culmination of four years of a dream and eight months of real, real hard work,” Gilman said.
Gilman said earlier this season how important leaving a legacy at Gallatin is for him. Winning a state title in the 300-meter hurdles — and being part of the third place 4x100 meters relay team and the first place 4x400 meters relay team — certainly helps.
“That’s one of the biggest things I can hope for is we as the first group of Gallatin High School runners, we set a standard, we set a precedent for others to follow in,” Gilman said.
Gilman’s efforts played a pivotal role in helping the Gallatin boys secure third place (71 points) as a team at the Class AA meet Saturday. Coming in, the Raptors were shooting for first and even led at the end of Friday. But even with the third place finish, they’re not disappointed.
“We’re bringing a trophy home to our new high school,” Gallatin head coach Chantel Jaeger-Smith said. “It’s always great to aim high. It’s just a look ahead to the future, too, to know (a team state title) is always going to be within reach. We rolled with the punches (Saturday) and still so many ups happened.”
An example of rolling with the punches came midway through Friday. Gallatin sophomore Nash Coley false started in the 110-meter hurdles prelims and was disqualified. Gilman offered words of encouragement that he’s heard from coaches before to help Coley stay focused for the rest of the meet.
“When something bad happens — because it’s going to happen eventually — you’ve just got to put it behind you,” Gilman said. “Say, ‘All right, that stinks. But I’ve got other things I need to focus on now.’ And you’ve got to bounce back. Direct all that negative energy coming out, don’t just let it vent, direct it toward a purpose.”
Fast forward to Saturday, and Coley did just that, finishing fifth in the 300-meter hurdles. He said that he wishes he could’ve done better, but that getting a “second chance” to race was massive.
“It makes me wonder exactly what I can do in my junior and senior years when there’s less seniors around for me to compete with, like my brother (Garret Coley) and Tyler,” Coley said.
Garret Coley finished third in the 110-meter hurdles (personal-best 14.99 seconds) and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (40.51 seconds) Saturday after winning a pair of state titles in the high jump and long jump Friday. Coley also hurt his hamstring in the latter hurdles race, meaning he wouldn’t be able to assume his usual position of leading off the 4x400 meters relay.
With that in mind, Nash Coley replaced his older brother. It forced the order to switch a bit, with usual anchor junior Garret Dahlke leading off and senior Nik Udstuen running the anchor leg. Gilman stayed in second and Coley ran third.
“But that was for Garret,” Udstuen said. “He wasn’t able to run but we did it for him.”
Coming into the race, Gallatin was the top seed after its season-best finish at Eastern AA Divisionals last weekend. Udstuen said they felt the pressure slightly but didn’t let it affect them during the race.
Udstuen had ran the anchor leg in previous meets last year, but not in a meet like state. That meant when Coley handed off the baton with the lead, Udstuen was even more focused on closing the deal.
“Just get out as hard as I can,” Udstuen said. “Give them no shot to come back. And then that’s pretty much what happened. I think I executed my plan pretty perfectly.”
Gallatin won the race in a season-best time of 3:21.73. Udstuen added that it’s an “indescribable” feeling to close out his final track meet as a state champion.
“It’s all I could ever ask for,” Udstuen said. “I’ve wanted something like this ever since I started running track freshman year. And then for it to finally come to reality in my last high school race, it’s the best feeling.”
With a trophy in hand and several high individual placers from this weekend, Jaeger-Smith said this state meet “sets the tone” for the future of Gallatin track and field.
“I think there’s some very large shoes to fill,” Jaeger-Smith said. “But the nice thing is, it’s nice to know we have a good future coming.”
Bozeman’s Brown takes state title in 3,200
Entering the sixth lap of the boys 3,200 meters, Bozeman junior Weston Brown took a spot in the lead. Much like the 1,600 meters on Friday, he knew Kalispell Glacier senior Sam Ells would be in the mix and that meant Brown had to get solid positioning up front.
Right on cue, as the final 800 meters approached, Ells made his move. He started to stretch the race out on the seventh lap and Brown realized what he had to do.
“Just looking at everything, if somebody goes out like that, you can’t let them go because then there’s no shot of winning,” Brown said. “So at the mile (the front pack) got away from me. I knew (Saturday), I said, ‘If somebody’s going to go out, I just have to go with them even if I can’t finish strong.’ But I was able to go with him and still have a good finish.”
Ells continued to push the pace on the final lap as Brown tried to hang on. Even with 200 meters left, Brown was in danger of being gapped. But as they made the final turn, that gap closed.
Coming into the race, Brown said he was “confident” in his kick, even though he didn’t need to use it much to win races earlier this season. He also said he got some of the nerves out with his third-place finish in the 1,600 meters where Ells passed him late for the win.
In the rematch, Brown had the advantage, passing Ells in the last 100 meters to win the state championship in a personal-best 9:27.07.
“I saw him try to go a little bit and I just thought right when we came around the corner, ‘Give it all,’” Brown said. “So that was my thought going into it and it worked out.”
Brown had a similar reaction as Gilman to winning a state title, throwing both hands in the air with a similar grin. Brown was also met at the finish line by a group of his Bozeman teammates.
“It was super fun that they all came over and cheered,” Brown said. “It was great to see them there. It was a super fun season with them, so it was good for it to end that way.”
One of Brown’s teammates, sophomore Nathan Neil, also had a run-in with Ells earlier Saturday in the boys 800 meters. In that race, Neil took the lead in the first lap, but was passed by Missoula Sentinel’s Keagen Crosby midway through lap two and Ells right before the finish line. Neil finished third in a personal best time of 1:54.52.
Neil’s disappointment after the race was evident, but he also realized what it meant for him to be in this position as a sophomore. While Crosby will also be back next year, Neil said this race is motivation to run even faster next season.
“I definitely want to give props to my coaches,” Neil said. “They believe in me and they help me get faster throughout the entire year. In the end, I know I didn’t run the right race, but I know I’ll be back next year.”
Along with Neil and Brown, senior Jenavieve Lynch also found her way onto the podium Saturday. After finishing fourth in the shot put on Friday, Lynch finished fourth in the discus (personal-best 122-3) on Saturday.
She said it helped being in the right mental space heading into her final meet as a Hawk. But most of all, she had fun at the same time.
“Throwing’s fun. Track is fun,” Lynch said. “And I think, overall, competing is fun and competing against people who are so good is the most fun part about it.”
And while she’s looking forward to throwing for Montana State next season, Saturday left her with a bittersweet feeling.
“A lot of these people I’ve trained with since freshman year and even before that,” Lynch said. “And to have to leave everyone behind is kind of sad. But also I’m excited for the next chapter.”
Notable results from Saturday
Other notable finishes for Gallatin's boys team Saturday include Udstuen placing fourth in the 200 meters (personal-best 22.24 seconds) and junior Carson Steckelberg placing fourth in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 9:39.10).
Gallatin also finished tied for seventh in the girls team standings (22 points). Sophomore Tesse Kamps placed fifth in the discus (personal best 116-1) and freshman Claire Rutherford placed sixth in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 11:43.44). The 4x400 meters relay team consisting of junior Indigo Andresen, senior Lily Macfarlane, junior Ashlyn Graham and junior Olivia Collins also placed sixth (4:07.12).
Bozeman finished tied for fifth (40 points) in the girls team standings. Along with Lynch’s podium finish, senior Hayley Burns placed fourth in the 800 meters (2:17.65).
In the boys team standings, Bozeman finished sixth (33 points). The 4x400 meter relay team consisting of senior Jase Applebee, senior Rex Hamling, Neil and Brown placed fifth (season best 3:28.68).
For Belgrade, senior Evan Major placed second in the boys 200 meters (personal best 22.04 seconds) and third in the 100 meters (11.02 seconds). Senior Jordan Cassidy placed fifth in the girls 100 meters (season best 12.64 seconds).