Gallatin’s boys swimming team tied for first place on Saturday at the Great Falls Invite with the host Bison. Both teams accumulated 252 points.
That effort was helped along by Paul Nave’s victory in the 100 breaststroke in 1 minute, 4.80 seconds, which is currently the fastest time in the state for the event.
Elsewhere for the Raptors boys team, Alex Clapper took second in the 100 butterfly (1:02.77) and third in the 200 freestyle. His brother Marcus grabbed third place in the 50 freestyle (25.28) and third in the 100 freestyle (56.59). Ian Dyk placed sixth in the 50 freestyle (26.62) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.40). Aaron Bergman was seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:10.18) and eighth in the 100 freestyle (1:00.21).
The Gallatin boys also placed second in the 200 medley relay in 1:51.53 and second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.00. They were third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:43.07).
Bozeman’s boys placed third at the meet with 224 points.
For the Hawks, B Boyer won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.27 and placed third in the 500 freestyle in 5:22.08. Eli Stevens took second in the 100 freestyle (52.65) and fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:38.87). Ben Langin was fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:33.23), and teammate Griffin Brokaw was fifth (2:35.63) while Elias Jacobsen was sixth (2:38.24). Parks Inlow took third in the 100 backstroke (1:11.72).
On the girls side, Bozeman placed third and Gallatin was fifth.
For Bozeman’s girls, Brynn King took second in the 500 freestyle (6:00.36) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:05.93). In the 200 freestyle, Alanise Belasco was fifth (2:16.37) and Corina Amundson was sixth (2:16.98). Belasco was also sixth in the 100 freestyle (1:02.13).
For Gallatin’s girls, Kamiah Leach placed second in the 100 freestyle (59.86) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.21). Elina Maganito was third in the 50 freestyle (26.91) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.56).
