Gallatin’s boys swimming team tied for first place on Saturday at the Great Falls Invite with the host Bison. Both teams accumulated 252 points.

That effort was helped along by Paul Nave’s victory in the 100 breaststroke in 1 minute, 4.80 seconds, which is currently the fastest time in the state for the event.

Elsewhere for the Raptors boys team, Alex Clapper took second in the 100 butterfly (1:02.77) and third in the 200 freestyle. His brother Marcus grabbed third place in the 50 freestyle (25.28) and third in the 100 freestyle (56.59). Ian Dyk placed sixth in the 50 freestyle (26.62) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.40). Aaron Bergman was seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:10.18) and eighth in the 100 freestyle (1:00.21).


