top story Gallatin boys swimming earns fourth meet win of the season By Parker Cotton Chronicle Sports Editor Parker Cotton Author email Jan 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Gallatin senior Cole Dyk competes in a 500 yard freestyle heat on Saturday at the Bozeman Swim Center. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Gallatin’s Aeden DeGraw leaps off the blocks at the start of a 200 yard freestyle heat on Jan. 7 at the Bozeman Swim Center. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin’s boys continue to prove that this season will not be like the last.The Raptors won their fourth-ever meet on Saturday at the Bozeman Swim Center, furthering their trend this season of performing beyond what they showed in their first year, which featured no meet wins.Behind the strength of three wins and six other top-three finishes, Gallatin accumulated 272 team points at the Bozeman Invitational. Bozeman’s boys placed fourth with 138 points. The Hawks girls team had 186 points to place third, and Gallatin’s girls placed sixth with 73. “I think through our perseverance, just having this load of freshman swimmers that are just amazing and the rest of us getting older, it’s been a lot better this season,” Gallatin senior Aeden DeGraw said.Saturday served as the last home meet for the two teams, so it was a special day for the seniors from both sides. DeGraw secured two of the Raptors’ wins: in the 50 yard freestyle in 23.86 seconds and in the 100 breaststroke in 1 minute, 6.31 seconds. He had tested positive for COVID-19 the previous week but recovered in time to help contribute to a winning effort.“I think that speaks more to his grit than almost anything because he was sick all week and he came back and raced like that in his senior meet,” Bozeman and Gallatin swim coach Siobhan Gilmartin said. “It’s pretty impressive.”Cole Dyk, another Gallatin senior, placed second in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.70 and fifth in the 500 freestyle in 6:10.00. Like DeGraw, he’s happy to be part of the team that is helping the school find so much success so early.“We had a lot of Gallatin boys go out for swimming this year which has helped us tremendously,” he said. “Last year we had an extremely small team. This year we’ve got more numbers so we’re able to place in meets — first place, second place — whereas we couldn’t do that last year.”Marcus Clapper, a junior, won the 100 freestyle for Gallatin in 54.19 seconds. His younger brother Alex Clapper, a freshman, was second in 54.34. Freshman Paul Nave was third in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.07. Each of the Gallatin boys relay teams placed second: 200 medley in 1:49.34, 200 freestyle in 1:45.50 and 400 freestyle in 3:44.41.“We’re still missing a couple of Gallatin boys that I think will be scoring for us at the end of the season,” Gilmartin said, “so I’m happy to see where they ended up. They really stepped up, especially on relays.”For Bozeman’s boys, B Boyer was fourth in the 100 freestyle in 54.76 seconds and third in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.98. Bo Dietrich was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.43), and Parks Inlow was sixth (1:25.58). Eli Stevens was fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:08.78). The boys won the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.52) and were third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:47.07). For the Bozeman girls, Brynn King was third in the 50 freestyle (28.11) and the 500 freestyle (6:03.69). Corina Amundson placed second in the 100 freestyle (1:04.44) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:20.98). Mallory Handelin was third in the 100 backstroke (1:13.75) and eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:43.39).Bozeman’s girls placed third in the 200 medley relay (2:09.12), first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.73) and fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (4:45.79).The “grit” Gilmartin noticed with DeGraw was evident elsewhere as well. Bozeman senior Annika Lawrence also had COVID-19 last week but was rid of the virus by the time Saturday’s meet came around. She swam on both of the 200 relay teams.“I definitely noticed the fact that I just had COVID and breathing is not easy,” Lawrence said, “but I’m pretty happy with how it went.”Also, Hawks junior Peyton Summerhill competed in each of the first three girls events in the span of about a half hour: the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle (fifth, 2:22.12) and the 200 IM (10th, 2:48.45).“Doing those back-to-back is beyond tough,” Gilmartin said.For Gallatin’s girls, Mal Gregory was fifth in the 50 freestyle (28.59) and 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:24.77), just one spot behind teammate Isabel Ross (1:29.06). The girls 400 freestyle relay team placed third (4:43.44). Kea Elgin was ninth in the 100 freestyle (1:11.51).Rosalie Elder, like Lawrence for Bozeman, is the only senior on the girls team for Gallatin. She placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.35) and 11th in the 200 freestyle (2:42.56).On a day meant to be celebratory for the seniors for both in-town schools, Gilmartin was happy to see the veteran swimmers step up when needed.“I can give all the pep talks in the world,” she said, “but the power of leadership from their own teammates, there are no words to describe how much I appreciate that.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Freestyle Relay Sport Swimming Meet Aeden Degraw Team Gallatin Win Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets