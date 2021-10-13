Gallatin boys soccer hands Bozeman first loss of season By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 13, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Gallatin's Aden Lyle catches the ball only moments before Bozeman's Samuel Robinson jumps up to head it during a cross-town match on Wednesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Joshua Angell and Gallatin's Brian Bachmann compete for the ball during a cross-town match on Wednesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin's Patrick Williamson and Bozeman's Fili Oberly compete for the ball during a cross-town match on Wednesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Thomas Evans and Gallatin's Bailey Boettcher compete for the ball during a cross-town match on Wednesday at Bozeman Sports Park. Gallatin scored first and then faced 75 minutes of pressure.Ultimately the third goal scored against Bozeman all season led to the Hawks' first loss.In the regular season finale for both teams, the Raptors won 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Bozeman Sports Park. In doing so, they picked up the program's first win over its in-town rival and ended Bozeman's bid for an undefeated season. "I asked the guys before the game today to believe in themselves, in us as individuals, in us as a group and in our program and the game plan that we had," Raptors head coach Ben Hietala said. "Credit to Bozeman, they played fantastic today. We caught a bounce, got our goal on a good counterattack and we got the win. There's a lot of emotion. Guys are very excited."The Raptors improved to 9-5 this season. Bozeman is 13-1 but still won the Eastern AA handily.Hawks head coach Hunter Terry said it was helpful for his team to be challenged in this way right before the playoffs start next week.“Our focus has been on ourselves, and it still is,” he said. “Improving in this game was definitely more important than any kind of result. Some of the problems presented today are going to be useful for us down the road.”Gallatin only created one real scoring chance but made it count.In the game’s fifth minute, Rowen Luehder played the ball into the left corner to teammate Max Burke. Burke controlled the ball and sent it back into the middle of the box, finding Luehder again. Luehder then struck the ball into the top left corner for the game’s only scoring.Luehder was glad to give the team a momentum lift right at the start of the game, but he admitted his reaction was tempered a bit.“It’s almost more worrying that we have to hold them off because they do have the best attack in the state,” he said of Bozeman. “They’re just very formidable.”As Luehder predicted, the Hawks indeed maintained possession for most of the remaining time. Raptors goalkeeper Aden Lyle ended with five saves, but he and the defenders in front of him — primarily Kegan Farmer, Patrick Williamson, Brian Bachmann and Bailey Boettcher — were kept plenty busy.“We did a really good job of shouting out (directions),” Lyle said. “They all stayed composed.” Bozeman, which won the first meeting in September 4-0, entered the game with a goal differential of plus-69. The Hawks were then held scoreless for the first time all season.“I think it was good for us to try new things and try to adapt to new situations,” Bozeman’s Riley Bloomer said. “It’s hard to get scored on first and work back. Unfortunately we couldn’t score, but we tried new things and that was good for us.”Echoing his coach and teammate, Bozeman’s Fili Oberly said the team would learn from its struggles on Wednesday.“If this kind of stuff happens in the playoffs, we’ll know what to do because we’ve been through it,” Oberly said.Both teams will open the playoffs on Tuesday next week against a fellow Eastern AA team. Bozeman will host eighth-seeded Great Falls CMR, while Gallatin will likely be the fourth seed and host Billings Skyview.The winners will advance to the state quarterfinal round on Oct. 23 and face a Western AA opponent.Hietala hopes to see some of the team’s performance on Wednesday carry over into the playoffs.“We need to play hard. We need to work our butts off," he said. "We need to defend like we did today, defend like warriors and capitalize on our attacking chances."Oberly believes the team's loss will serve as motivation going forward."It's good to get this feeling because it makes you want to work hard," he said. "I don't want to feel this again."On the other side of the field, Lyle said the team will never forget the feeling of beating Bozeman for the first time."Oh, forever," Lyle said. "It feels amazing, and to have that shutout makes me feel really good." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 