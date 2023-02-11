The final day of the Class AA state swimming meet was highlighted by Gallatin sophomore Paul Nave placing second in the 100 yard breaststroke and Bozeman sophomore B Boyer placing third in the 200 freestyle along with Hawks junior teammate Eli Stevens’ pair of fourth-place finishes.
By the end of the action on Saturday, Gallatin’s boys had placed fifth overall — just one point out of fourth place, similar to last season — and Bozeman’s boys were sixth.
The Raptors boys accumulated 116 team points, just one behind Missoula Sentinel. Missoula Hellgate (220), Kalispell Glacier (148) and Billings West (136) rounded out the top three. Bozeman’s boys had 110 points.
“They had big expectations coming into this meet,” Bozeman and Gallatin head coach Siobhan Gilmartin said of Nave, Boyer and Stevens, “and that can be really unnerving sometimes, especially as just sophomores and juniors, but they did not crumble under that pressure. They showed up big for their teams.”
Nave timed in at 1 minute, 5.21 seconds in the breaststroke, and he also placed sixth in the 200 individual medley in 2:11.90 (a school record). Also in that 200 IM, Kei Braun (2:26.75) and Aaron Bergman (2:28.31) placed 11th and 12th, respectively. Braun also placed 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.31).
Elsewhere for Gallatin, Alex Clapper took fifth in the 100 freestyle (51.96) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.14, one day after setting the school record at 1:00.05). Ian Dyk placed ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.78). Marcus Clapper (1:58.52) and Ardasher Usmonov (2:04.32) placed eighth and 11th, respectively, in the 200 freestyle.
The Gallatin 200 medley relay team placed sixth in 1:48.68 and the 400 freestyle relay team was fifth in 3:43.09.
In the 200 freestyle, Boyer finished in 1:53.14 for the Hawks. He also was sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:12.95). Boyer also teamed with Stevens, Parks Inlow and Elias Jacobsen to place third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.51.
Stevens placed fourth in the 100 freestyle (50.84) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (58.04).
Also for Bozeman, Griffin Brokaw took seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.99) and ninth in the 200 IM (2:24.66). Ajax Geddes was 10th in the 500 freestyle (5:34.33) and 12th in the 200 freestyle (2:05.43).
Bozeman’s boys also placed eighth in the 200 medley relay (1:48.43) and sixth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.58).
“It’s really exciting, we’re only three years into splitting these programs,” Gilmartin said. “I feel really excited about these individual and relay successes (and) that we’re building both our programs back up. The next couple years are going to be really competitive.”
On the girls side, the Hawks placed 10th with 49 team points. Gallatin’s girls, after having no points and placing last out of 16 teams at state last season, had 35 team points and placed 12th.
For the Hawks, Brynn King placed eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:05.38) and ninth in the 100 freestyle (57.23). In the 500 freestyle, Corina Amundson (5:55.79) placed 10th and Hazel Irvine finished 11th (5:56.24). Analise Belasco took 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.66).
Bozeman’s team of King, Belasco, Alexis Hubbard and Amundson placed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (4:03.92). The Hawks also placed 10th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.60) and 11th in the 200 medley relay (2:03.44).
For Gallatin, Elina Maganito placed ninth in the 500 freestyle (5:45.18) and Kamiah Leach was ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.24). The Raptors placed seventh in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.50) and 10th in the 200 medley relay (2:02.68).
“On the girls side (for Gallatin), almost every single individual event (this weekend) we broke team records, so that was really fun for them,” Gilmartin said. “They grew tremendously in terms of their times and what they did in the water, but I’m also really excited for their excitement for our program and how determined they are to build the numbers going into next year and come back and train hard.”
