Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The final day of the Class AA state swimming meet was highlighted by Gallatin sophomore Paul Nave placing second in the 100 yard breaststroke and Bozeman sophomore B Boyer placing third in the 200 freestyle along with Hawks junior teammate Eli Stevens’ pair of fourth-place finishes.

By the end of the action on Saturday, Gallatin’s boys had placed fifth overall — just one point out of fourth place, similar to last season — and Bozeman’s boys were sixth.

The Raptors boys accumulated 116 team points, just one behind Missoula Sentinel. Missoula Hellgate (220), Kalispell Glacier (148) and Billings West (136) rounded out the top three. Bozeman’s boys had 110 points.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you