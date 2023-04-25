Ben Stern and Harrison Rotar were on the brink of winning several times, just one point away from claiming the tiebreaker set.
The Bozeman duo trailed early against Gallatin’s Nathan Nguyen and Jonas Overton on Tuesday afternoon at Bozeman High, but surged into the lead and fought to maintain it.
Stern, a senior, and Rotar, a freshman, were at match point four separate times — and also fought off match point once from the Raptors pairing — before a Gallatin return shot landed out of bounds, securing an exhausting 16-14 tiebreaker win in the No. 2 doubles match.
Gallatin’s boys team won 6-2 overall against the Hawks, but Rotar and Stern — playing together for the first time this season — earned the badge of hardest-fought team point of the day.
“We started out playing well,” Stern said of their 6-3 win in the first set. “And then second set came, we got off to a good start, we broke them, but then I think we started to falter a little bit. For me personally, unforced errors are a big problem for me, so I think our momentum dipped a little.”
Nguyen and Overton won the second set 6-2 and then took a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker set to 10. That deciding set is win-by-two, though, and that proved to be a challenge for both teams after reaching double digits. Rotar and Stern, usually both singles players, relied on each other to make sure they kept their strength.
“The words of encouragement and being able to work each other up was great and helped us work through it,” Rotar said. “You have to remember to play it like any other point. When you’re playing nervous, you’re often playing worse and giving the opponent the advantage in the point. We just did a good job of keeping our nerves together and keeping communication going.”
Stern added: “We kept saying to each other, ‘Confidence. Confidence. Don’t be nervous.’ We’ve been playing tennis for a while. We both know how to hit the ball. We just swing like we always swing, and it should work out in our favor.”
Bozeman’s only other boys point came at No. 3 doubles, where Skyler Smith and Ben Wilson won 6-1, 7-5 over Gallatin’s Matt Swank and Oliver Licata.
Otherwise, Gallatin’s boys had control over the afternoon. Elsewhere in doubles action, Brody Smith and Braeden Butler won 6-2, 6-2 over Bozeman’s Nate Brooks and Collin Gross at No. 1, while Will Mitchell and Max DeFanti won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 4 over Bozeman’s Parker Batton and Ben Nash.
The Raptors also swept singles play. Mason McCarty won at the top spot against Bozeman’s Owen Sanford 6-2, 6-1. Bozeman’s Alessandro Castagana challenged Gallatin’s Emerson Fry early at No. 2, but an ankle injury slowed him down. Fry won 6-4, 6-0. Jamie Dahman won 6-4, 6-3 for Gallatin at No. 3 against Dane Brailsford, and Raptors teammate Dylan Rosenzweig won 6-0, 6-1 over Henry Little at No. 4.
Bozeman’s girls won 5-3 over the Raptors, with the help of three singles wins. Izabel Barr won for the Hawks at No. 1 against Mal Gregory without dropping a game. Reagan McKinley beat Gallatin’s Ritu Bajwa 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2, and Ava Couture won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4 against Ruby McNeil.
In doubles play, Alexis LaMeres and Sara Sanford won 7-5, 0-6 (10-7) at No. 1 against Gallatin’s Sophia and Olivia Mansour. And at No. 4, Bozeman’s Ella Fedyk and Elizabeth Frizzell defeated Arya Cavender and Sami Dahlhauser 6-0, 6-3.
Gallatin’s three points of the afternoon came from Mandi Faure beating Jane West 3-6, 6-3 (10-7) at No. 3 singles; Alivia Ballenger and Trinity Simmons winning 6-2, 6-3 against Ida Lunden and Brynn King at No. 3 doubles; and Averi Smith and Alex Mansour winning at No. 2 doubles against Heidi Huber and Maeve O’Brien by a score of 6-2, 6-4.
Smith and Alex Mansour — the freshman sister of Olivia and Sophia — are undefeated this season after finding a fast chemistry during tryouts.
“(Head coach Colter Curey) always pairs us up for a little tournament at the beginning of the season, and he kind of just did it based on who was becoming friends at practice,” Smith said. “We got paired together, and it was really fun the first time, so now we’re partners.”
Smith, a senior, missed all of last tennis season because of an injury but is relishing being back on the court.
“It’s so nice. I missed it so much,” she said. “I love watching my teammates, but to be there and be a part of the wins and the losses means the world to me.”
It’s still early in Alex Mansour’s high school career, but her background of playing with her talented older sisters is helping her navigate this level.
“I’m really excited to be part of this team. I’m really glad they’re part of it too because it made it a lot easier to join the team because they introduced me to people,” Alex said. “I obviously grew up playing tennis with them, and it’s really nice to be part of a team with them now.”
So far, her partnership with Smith has produced a 5-0 record this season. They both credit their similar mentalities for that success along with a dedication to making each other laugh while playing.
“It’s going great,” Alex said.
