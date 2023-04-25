Let the news come to you

Ben Stern and Harrison Rotar were on the brink of winning several times, just one point away from claiming the tiebreaker set.

The Bozeman duo trailed early against Gallatin’s Nathan Nguyen and Jonas Overton on Tuesday afternoon at Bozeman High, but surged into the lead and fought to maintain it.

Stern, a senior, and Rotar, a freshman, were at match point four separate times — and also fought off match point once from the Raptors pairing — before a Gallatin return shot landed out of bounds, securing an exhausting 16-14 tiebreaker win in the No. 2 doubles match.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

