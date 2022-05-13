Top finishes from seniors Nik Udstuen, Garret Coley and Landry Cooley helped propel Gallatin to first place in the boys team standings (128 points) at the Butte Invite Thursday.
Udstuen finished first in the 400 meters (personal-best 50.62 seconds) and second in the 200 meters (23.48 seconds). Coley placed first in the 110-meter hurdles (15.48 seconds) and tied for fourth in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches). Cooley placed first in the javelin (157-08).
Freshman Jack Murray placed first in the shot put (44-4) and second in the discus (personal-best 138-9). Freshman Keidis Macfarlane placed first in the 1,600 meters (personal-best 4:42.44) and fifth in the 800 meters (personal-best 2:08.80). Sophomore Nash Coley placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (40.89 seconds) and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.60 seconds).
Sophomore Christian Heck finished third in the 100 meters (11.50 seconds) and junior Thomas Hicks finished fourth in the 800 meters (2:03.95). In the 200 meters, sophomore Osker Patterson finished third (24.19 seconds), senior Cody Burrington finished fourth (24.21 seconds) and junior Justin Binford finished fifth (personal-best 24.35 seconds). Burrington also finished sixth in the 400 meters (53.80 seconds) and Binford finished fifth in the pole vault (9-6).
Junior Treyten Kimm placed third in the triple jump (personal-best 40-10), fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 43.79) and sixth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.33 seconds). Sophomore Henry Davis placed third in the discus (personal-best 127-11), senior Tyler Gilman placed third in the long jump (20-4.50) and Evan Cherry placed third in the javelin (143-10).
Senior Peter Rehberger placed fifth in the 400 meters (53.77 seconds) and junior Eli Blythe placed fifth in the 1,600 meters (4:55.81). Junior Aidan Martin placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.70 seconds).
Senior Sam Edmisten placed fourth in the shot put (personal-best 43-3). Junior Eddie Williams placed fifth in the shot put (40-4.50) and sixth in the discus (122-1). Junior Cooper Macbeth placed sixth in the javelin (personal-best 135-11). Senior Adain Benz placed fifth in the triple jump (personal best 39-00).
The Gallatin boys also placed first in both the 4x100 meters relay (season-best 43.41 seconds) and the 4x400 meters relay (3:32.69).
Meanwhile, Bozeman finished third as a team on the boys side (87 points).
Senior Tommy Bossenbrook placed first in both the 100 meters (11.36 seconds) and the 200 meters (personal-best 23.25 seconds). Senior Jase Applebee placed first in the long jump (20-7) and third in the 400 meters (51.87 seconds). Bossenbrook also placed sixth in the high jump (5-08).
In the 800 meters, junior Weston Brown placed first (personal-best 1:59.79), senior Rex Hamling placed second (personal-best 2:00.84) and senior Connor Neil placed third (personal-best 2:03.77). Senior Graves Kelly also placed sixth (personal-best 2:09.04).
In the 1,600 meters, senior Wyatt May placed second (4:42.98), sophomore Daniel Johnson placed third (personal-best 4:51.76) and sophomore Ian Gentry placed fourth (personal-best 4:55.13). Junior Kenyon Popiel also placed sixth (4:56.98).
Senior Calvin Dore placed first in the 3,200 meters (10:55.44) and junior Jesse Meyer placed second in the javelin (150-5). Senior Trent Rogers placed fourth in the long jump (personal-best 20-2) and tied for fourth in the high jump (5-10). Sophomore Nathan Neil placed fourth in the 400 meters (53.05 seconds).
Junior Austin Slate also placed third in the shot put (personal-best 43-4.50) and senior Izacrath Nohl placed sixth in the triple jump (personal-best 38-11). Bozeman placed second in the 4x400 meters relay (season-best 3:34.60) as well.
On the girls side, Bozeman placed first in the team standings with 142 points.
Senior Hannah Schonhoff placed first in both the high jump (5-6) and the triple jump (personal-best 34-6.50). Senior Jenavieve Lynch placed first in the discus (113-0) and second in the shot put (36-0).
In the 800 meters, senior Hayley Burns placed first (2:18.66), sophomore Serena Sproles placed second (2:32.52) and junior Ellison Merkel placed third (2:32.61). Senior Natalie Patch also placed sixth (2:39.99).
In the 1,600 meters, junior Luci McCormick placed first (season-best 5:28.90), sophomore Nomi Friedman placed second (5:37.11) and senior Kate Galindo placed third (personal-best 5:40.14). Sophomore Natalie Nicholas also placed first in the 3,200 meters (12:15.58).
Sophomore Sidney Kirsch placed second in the 100 meters (13.27 seconds) and third in the 200 meters (personal-best 27.33 seconds). Junior Grace Stoddart placed first in the pole vault (10-6), third in the triple jump (32-8.25) and fifth in the high jump (4-7). Junior Clara Fox placed second in the javelin (120-2) and third in the discus (94-2).
In the 100-meter hurdles, sophomore Morgan Kimmel placed second (18.55 seconds), junior Brenna Berghold placed fifth (20.35 seconds) and freshman Sophie Corbett placed sixth (20.41 seconds). Sophomore Julia Funderburk placed third (4-11) and freshman Kaylie Tedesco (4-9) placed fourth in the high jump.
Senior Breck Johnson tied for second in the pole vault (8-6). Freshman Mia Edwards placed sixth in the 400 meters (1:03.17) and sophomore Ava Epler placed sixth in the discus (87-10). Bozeman also placed first in the 4x400 meters relay (4:21.36) and second in the 4x100 meters relay (season-best 51.99 seconds).
Meanwhile, Gallatin placed second as a team on the girls side with 114 points.
Senior Whitney Schlender placed first in the 100-meter hurdles (16.84 seconds) and second in the high jump (5-1). Sophomore Tesse Kamps placed first in the shot put (38-1) and second in the discus (108-4).
In the 200 meters, junior Olivia Collins placed first (season-best 27.05 seconds), sophomore Natalia Antonucci placed second (personal-best 27.18 seconds), junior Ashlyn Graham placed fifth (personal-best 27.55 seconds) and freshman Isabel Ross placed sixth (personal-best 28.24 seconds. Antonucci also placed third in the 100 meters (13.29 seconds).
In the 400 meters, Collins placed first (personal-best 1:00.35), Graham placed second (personal-best 1:01.83) and senior Lily Macfarlane placed third (personal-best 1:02.17). Ross also placed fourth (personal-best 1:02.71) and junior Indigo Andresen placed fifth (personal-best 1:03.08).
Sophomore Cadence Ferreira placed first in the long jump (personal-best 16-4.50) and sixth in the 100 meters (13.85 seconds). Sophomore Sydney Kolwyck placed second in the triple jump (32-11) and fifth in the pole vault (7-0). Junior Lauren Matthews placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 57.95 seconds) and tied for second in the pole vault (8-6).
Senior Penny Macfarlane placed second in the 3,200 meters (12:51.83), freshman Ava Dierolf placed fourth in the javelin (101-5) and sophomore Leyna Yenny placed fifth in the 800 meters (2:39.09). Sophomore Anne Rehberger placed sixth in the shot put (personal-best 29-7.50).
Gallatin also placed first in the 4x100 meters relay (season-best 50.31 seconds) and second in the 4x400 meters relay (4:27.44).