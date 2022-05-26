With some much-welcomed sunshine and everything from “Hey Ya!” by Outkast to cuts from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” soundtrack blasting on the speakers, it’s clear Gallatin track and field is relaxed heading into state this weekend.
“I think the kids are having fun,” Gallatin head coach Chantel Jaeger-Smith said. “I think we had a great weekend last weekend (at divisionals), so we're just keeping the momentum going. And of course with state week, there's more coaching time for each kid. And so we're just making it a lasting week.”
The fun is evident, but so is the focus with the Class AA track and field meet taking place Friday and Saturday in Butte. That’s especially true for Gallatin’s boys team, which is eyeing a spot on the podium — at minimum.
“We've been super excited talking about it to each other, like figuring out how many points we could get, where we could score,” senior Noah Dahlke said. “And I feel like at the beginning of the year, we thought we could be something special. I don't think anybody counted us in and we were kind of a dark horse. And I think now we're opening some eyes.”
Despite a fourth-place finish at Eastern AA Divisionals last weekend, which isn’t an accurate predictor for state considering several athletes sat out events they’d already pre-qualified in, the Raptors have been building momentum. Gallatin notably finished first in the boys team standings at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet and second at the Harry “Swede” Dahlberg Invitational.
Jaeger-Smith is aware of the team’s confidence and agrees that the Raptors have an excellent shot this weekend.
“But they also, I think, know that the athletes come first here,” Jager-Smith said. “And so we can find those individual successes and that's going to compile into the team scores we want.”
Those individuals will be key this weekend. That includes seniors Garret Coley and Tyler Gilman, who are set to compete in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and long jump. Coley will also compete in the high jump, where he’s currently ranked second in Class AA (6 feet, 4 inches).
Dahlke will run in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100 meters relay, and senior Nik Udstuen will run in the 200 and 400. Junior Carson Steckelberg will be a contender in the 1,600 and 3,200. The Gallatin 4x400 meters relay team — consisting of Coley, Gilman, Udstuen and junior Garrett Dahkle — has been one of the best groups in the state all season and is ranked No. 1 in Class AA after running 3 minutes, 23.85 seconds at divisionals.
“I think we all know where we stack up, like, everyone knows, 'I'm number whatever in the 400. I'm one in this event. I'm sitting at seven here,'” Noah Dahlke said. “And just kind of focus on who's ahead of you and who you need to beat and go out and do it. I mean, just (have that) mindset that I'm going to go out and win my event.”
Meanwhile, the girls team will also have several contenders this weekend. Sophomore Tesse Kamps will be pushing for a state title in the shot put and will be a contender in discus as well. Freshman Claire Rutherford will run in the 1,600 and 3,200, while senior Lily Macfarlane will run in the 800 and 1,600. Freshman Ava Dierolf will compete in javelin, sophomore Sydney Kolwyck in triple jump and senior Whitney Schlender in high jump and long jump.
“I think that we're just trying to go in with a positive mindset of we're just going to do the best that we can and have fun while doing it,” Schlender said. “Because I wouldn't say our team is necessarily expected to get a whole bunch of points on the girls side. But (we’re focused on) not letting that get in our heads and instead just pushing through and having a positive mindset through it all.”
Schlender and Dahlke are also entering what will be their final track meet as Raptors. Schlender said it’s a “bittersweet” feeling.
“I'm kind of having a high expectation for myself and wanting to push myself because this is pretty much the last time that I can PR and possibly place at state, which I would hope that I can do,” Schlender said. “And that's my goal this week. But yeah, definitely there's an added pressure on to it that I put on myself just because I do want to do the best I can to not go out with a bummer but instead a victory.”
Added Dahlke: “It'll be more fun to look back on it. But yeah, I want to go out on top, that would be nice. But just have fun. Just enjoy it with everybody around me while I can.”
Jaeger-Smith added she hopes this weekend will “set the tone” for future Gallatin track and field teams.
“This is so much more than just trying to get a state championship,” Jaeger-Smith said. “We want to prepare these kids for their life in adulthood and creating lasting relationships and learning from track and field is our goal.”
Bozeman girls track and field looking for a podium finish
With one week left this season, Bozeman track and field head coach Blaine Pederson wanted to try something different in practice.
For the first time this season, the Hawks’ relay teams timed their handoffs during Monday’s practice. They each did one exchange with a Bluetooth on their waistband and got immediate feedback.
“But obviously at the same time, since it was the first time we did it, they had nothing to compare it to as well,” Pederson said. “It's just a fun, quick, little thing that we did (Monday) and they all seemed to enjoy it.”
Pederson said the goal for this week is to keep things fun but also keep that intensity high as the Hawks prepare for state this weekend in Butte. That strategy paid off last week, with the girls team placing second and the boys team placing third at Eastern AA Divisionals. The boys team in particular carried on the Bozeman tradition of placing in the top three at divisionals 19 of the last 20 seasons.
“We kind of expected our girls to do what they did,” Pederson said. “But I think our boys really, really kind of blew our expectations out of the water. They went out and just performed incredibly.”
Looking ahead to the Class AA meet, the girls team has another opportunity to finish in the top three. Pederson said he’s told them the past two weeks to be “locked in” for this final stretch and to focus on the little things: getting enough sleep, staying hydrated and being mentally ready.
“And track's an individual sport, but as we move forward in this time of the year that team aspect does tie in,” Pederson said. “So I've kind of been just talking about that we're all in this together sort of thing as well.”
At state, that girls team will be led by senior Hannah Schonhoff, who will compete in triple jump and look to defend her state title in the high jump. Senior Jenavieve Lynch will be a contender in the shot put and discus, and senior Hayley Burns will be one of the top runners in the 800 meters, 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters. Burns is also set to compete in the 4x400 meters relay.
Junior Grace Stoddart will compete in the pole vault and junior Luci McCormick will be in the 1,600 and 3,200. Junior Clara Fox is also ranked second in Class AA in the javelin.
“I think our mindset this weekend is just to go in as hard as we can and really perform,” Fox said. “Getting new personal records is hard to say, but I think that would be our (main goal) is to have everyone step up and try to create a new personal record.”
There will also be several contenders on the boys side. Senior Jase Applebee will compete in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and the long jump. Junior Weston Brown is coming off a pair of personal bests at divisionals and will be in the 1,600 and 3,200. Sophomore Nathan Neil is the second-fastest 800 meters runner in Class AA.
Senior Connor Neil will also be in the 1,600 and 3,200, and sophomore Oak Sullivan will be in the 100 meters, high jump, long jump and triple jump. Neil said the showing from divisionals is a big confidence boost heading into state.
“It's a good feeling just kind of knowing we're on the right track,” Connor Neil said. “We didn't peak early, we're still on the way up, which is good to see. Just a lot of hope (for this weekend), I guess.”
Neil — who plans to attend Montana State next year — is also among the seniors who will be competing in a Bozeman uniform for the final time in Butte.
“It'll give me the motivation, just late third lap when my legs start to get tired and it's starting to hit me,” Neil said. “That's something to keep in the back of my mind, that I'm never going to feel that ever again.”
Seizing the moment is part of the mindset Pederson is trying to instill in his team. He hopes that by the end they’re able to create “those special moments” this weekend in Butte.
“Making it to state is such a special accomplishment, and I hope they all feel really proud of themselves because I'm incredibly proud of each one of them,” Pederson said. “So I (hope) they leave the weekend feeling like they played a hand in something bigger than themselves and think back on it and enjoy the memory of it.”