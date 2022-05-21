BELGRADE — As Gallatin junior Garrett Dahlke crossed the finish line first in the boys 4x400 meters relay, senior Nik Udstuen — who ran the third leg — high-fived and hugged teammates while letting out a triumphant, “Let’s go!”
“It feels good because we’ve put in hard work all season,” Udstuen said. “And then for it to show in championship season and we’re one week away from state and we’re putting out times like that, it’s just a really good feeling.”
The Gallatin boys 4x400 meters relay team — which also includes seniors Garret Coley and Tyler Gilman — has been one of, if not the very best, 4x400 meters relay team in the state this season. They currently lead Class AA — and broke their own school record — after running in 3 minutes, 23.85 seconds at the Eastern AA Divisional Saturday.
Gallatin assistant coach Dale Kennedy said earlier this season that the goal is to break 3:20, and the Raptors are inching closer to that as the season comes to a close. Udstuen said it helps that he, Coley and Gilman ran in this relay last year as juniors and have been able to build necessary chemistry over the past two years, along with Dahlke.
“It’s all coming together now,” Udstuen said.
Earlier in the day, Udstuen also won in the 200 meters in a personal-best 22.37 seconds. Udstuen didn’t start running the 200 until midway through this season, so he said the win felt a bit “strange.”
“Honestly, I’m a 400 person,” Udstuen said. “So that shorter distance, it makes it feel that much easier. I mean, obviously still a hard race, good competitors, close times. But it’s a good feeling being able to win.”
Udstuen added that, coming into this weekend, he just wanted to showcase the hard work and effort he’s put in all season — regardless of times or placings. But with a pair of wins at divisionals, he said it’s nice to have that momentum heading into state next week.
“Having that confidence going into the last week of the season, it’s really good,” Udstuen said.
Two other athletes looking to carry momentum into state are Bozeman's Weston Brown and Hayley Burns, who swept the 1,600 meters at divisionals.
Brown’s race came first, with the junior winning in a personal-best 4:23.14, moving him up to fourth in the Class AA rankings. It helped that he got out front quickly, running the first lap in a brisk 1:02.
“I knew that I’d have to take it out fast if I wanted to get a good time because my second and third lap are normally slower,” Brown said. “So I thought if I took it out hard, I could have a little bit more relaxed time in that second and third lap and then finish strong.”
Brown did exactly that, leading the entire way and trying to “run my race” throughout. It was enough for a seven-second personal best time — the second new personal best he’s set this weekend after he placed second to teammate Nathan Neil in the boys 800 meters (1:56.61) on Friday.
“Nathan’s so fast,” Brown said. “It was super fun to race against him and it was a fun 800 to run.”
Brown and Neil — who also took third in the 400 meters (personal-best 51.41 seconds) — were two examples of the standout weekend for this Bozeman distance group. On Saturday that continued, with senior Connor Neil placing third in the 1,600 meters (personal-best 4:29.52) and the Bozeman 4x400 meter relay team — which consisted of Brown, both Neils and senior Rex Hamling — placing fourth (3:29.53).
“It’s super fun to see a lot of our runners (on the) podium,” Brown said. “A lot of the work that we’ve been putting in is coming out this weekend and it’s showing at this meet.”
The same can be said for the Bozeman girls distance group, led by Burns. The senior once again led the entire way in the girls 1,600 meters (5:08.64), coming up three seconds short of her personal best time.
She did set a new personal best in the 800 meters (2:15.75) Friday, though. That was also a race she led most of the way, but was passed by Billings West’s Taylee Chirrick in the home stretch. Burns said having some competition in that race played a “huge part” in setting a two-second personal best time.
“I was like, ‘Wow, I just ran that,’” Burns said. “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh dang, (I got) second.’ So I was happy about my time.”
On Saturday, along with Burns, junior Luci McCormick took second in the 1,600 meters (personal-best 5:23.95), sophomore Nomi Friedman took third (personal-best 5:25.61) and sophomore Serena Sproles (5:26.56) took fifth. Burns said she was “really proud” to see all those Hawks on the podium.
“We just noticed that, too,” Burns said. “We were saying, ‘Wow, what a sweep.’ It was really nice.”
Coming into divisionals, Burns’ main focus was to set some new personal bests considering she’d already pre-qualified for state in the 400, 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4x400 meters relay. She said she’s feeling particularly positive about the 1,600 meters at state next week.
“That’s the one that I’m really going after,” Burns said. “I’m pretty confident it will go well, (especially with) good weather too. I really hope that we also see some really fast times come out of that.”
Overall, Bozeman finished second in the girls team standings (112 points) and third in the boys team standings (77 points). Other standout finishes from Saturday include senior Hannah Schonhoff taking first in the girls high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) and third in the triple jump (personal-best 34-8).
Senior Jenavieve Lynch placed third in the girls discus (116-7) and sophomore Sidney Kirsch placed third in the girls 200 meters (personal-best 26.81 seconds). Senior Jase Applebee placed fourth in the boys 200 meters (51.58 seconds).
Sophomore Julia Funderburk placed fifth in the girls high jump (personal-best 5-1) and sophomore Tayler Cossins placed sixth in the girls triple jump (personal-best 34-1). Sophomore Oak Sullivan also placed sixth in the boys triple jump (personal-best 40-2.50).
For Gallatin, the Raptors finished fourth in the boys team standings (76 points) and fifth in the girls team standings (48 points). Standout individual performances on Saturday included junior Carson Steckelberg placing second in the boys 1,600 meters (personal-best 4:26.79) and senior Whitney Schlender placing third in the girls high jump (5-1).
Senior Adain Benz placed fourth in the boys triple jump (personal-best 40-4) and sophomore Tesse Kamps placed fourth in the girls discus (108-8). Junior Aidan Martin placed fourth in the boys 110-meter hurdles (15.66 seconds), while sophomore Nash Coley placed fifth (15.99 seconds).
Senior Noah Dahlke placed fifth in the boys 200 meters (23.12 seconds), while sophomore Natalia Antonucci placed sixth in the girls 200 meters (12.96 seconds). Garrett Dahlke placed fifth in the boys 400 meters (51.67 seconds).
The girls 4x400 meters relay team consisting of junior Indigo Andresen, senior Lily Macfarlane, junior Ashlyn Graham and junior Olivia Collins also placed second (4:07.02).