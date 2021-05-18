Gallatin and Bozeman both saw their seasons end Tuesday with a pair of losses in the Eastern AA Divisional in Belgrade.
The Raptors opened the day with a 14-1 loss against Great Falls and finished with a 24-1 loss against Great Falls CMR. The Hawks lost their opening game 8-2 against Billings Senior and then suffered a 10-0 loss against Billings Skyview in a loser-out game.
Gallatin ended the first season in school history with a 2-17 record.
Against Great Falls, the Raptors scored in the top of the first inning after Braxton Gray singled, advanced to second on an out, stole third and then came home on an error. The Bison answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Great Falls built its lead with an 11-run third inning that featured seven hits, including a home run, along with two walks and two Gallatin errors.
“We had one inning that just kind of got away from us,” Raptors head coach JD Emmert said. “That kind of happens when you’re a young team and they hit the ball hard for an inning. CMR got off to a good start also hitting the ball hard.”
In Gallatin’s second game, the Rustlers plated three runs in the first, eight in the second, seven in the third and six in the fourth en route to a five-inning victory.
Lulia Paea had Gallatin’s only other hit against Great Falls. Kaycee Taylor and Hannah Higley both drew walks. Taylor, Higley and Makyah Albrecht had the team’s three hits against CMR. Higley’s single in the fourth inning brought Elli Nye around to score.
Despite the losses, Emmert was encouraged by his team’s showing and prospects for future seasons.
“Everyone experienced it once and knows what to expect next year,” he said. “Very few programs can say they started five to six freshmen all year long and a couple sophomores, a couple juniors, so down the road that’s experience that we should be ahead of the other freshmen and sophomores that were playing JV seasons all year. … I’m really excited about the future. I think it’s really bright.”
Bozeman finished the season with a 1-21 record.
Bozeman allowed Billings Senior to score four runs in the first inning and again in the third inning, giving the Broncs a healthy cushion. In the sixth inning, the Hawks scratched two runs across the plate. Allie Magargel drove in a run with a bases-loaded groundout, and Avery Burkhart reached on an error that allowed another run to score.
Tarin Croy led the Hawks with two hits and scored one of the two runs. Karly Stromberg scored the other run and had a hit. Josie Laufenberg and Anna Toth recorded Bozeman’s two other hits.
Toth took the loss after allowing eight runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks in three innings. Tanli Croy pitched the rest of the way and limited the Broncs to just one hit over the final three innings.
“It was a challenging season, but today was a lot of fun seeing them come in and play a full ball game against Senior,” Hawks head coach Shannon Bilbao said. “It was 8-2, and it felt really positive.”
Against Skyview, Toth recorded one hit and Stromberg added two hits. The Falcons opened up an early lead, scoring five runs in the first inning and three more in the second. They added single runs in the fourth and fifth to complete the scoring.
“We had so much improvement throughout the season, and that was my No. 1 goal at the beginning of the season, to have growth and we did that,” Bilbao said. “There’s a lot of positives.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.