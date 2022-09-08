In the 13th minute on Thursday, Bozeman’s Casper Lemley found teammate Griffin Conner for a shot right in front of the Great Falls CMR goal.
The play was ruled offside, however, keeping the game scoreless for a short while longer. The Hawks struck again just three minutes later, with a goal from senior Aidan Roos that spurred Bozeman to a 4-1 win.
Roos scored after settling the ball following a save by Rustlers goalie John Huestis, who had stopped the initial shot from junior Bryce Lenneman near the top of the box.
“Especially for a forward, you’ve got to be an opportunist,” Hawks head coach Hunter Terry said. “Roos put himself in a position where the service was coming in to him and he could compete for it, and if there’s any kind of spill, he’s on top of it.”
The win was Bozeman’s third in a row after winning against Belgrade, tying Billings West and losing to Billings Senior in the three matches to open the season. Wins against Billings Skyview and Great Falls High helped create the modest three-game streak since then.
“We’re staying the course, and we’re getting better every day,” Terry said. “But we’ve got a long ways to go.”
The Hawks (4-1-1) took a 2-0 lead into halftime thanks to a goal from senior Aiden Edwards in the 30th minute, a play that developed following a corner kick from junior Parker Sandholm.
“It’s pretty crucial, getting that cushion,” Edwards said.
“But even at 2-0, we’ve got to keep pushing. It didn’t just come from me. Teammates helped me put that ball in.”
It was Edwards’ first goal of the season, a slight thrill for the defender.
“It’s not usually my role, but when I get that opportunity I love to do that,” he said.
The Rustlers earned their goal in the 65th minute from a free kick by junior Connor Brost that struck in the top right corner of the net. Brost nearly had an equalizer four minutes later on the same set-up, but his free kick went high.
Bozeman answered quickly, with a goal from senior Torren Hill in the 70th minute. Lemley assisted on that play. And in the 77th minute, sophomore Kale Edwards, Aiden’s younger brother, added the final tally with a penalty kick following a foul in the box.
Both teams had other opportunities to score. CMR nearly got on the board in the 32nd minute with a shot on goal that hit the right post. For Bozeman, Sandholm had a shot saved in the 35th minute, and Aiden Edwards had a header attempt saved in the 60th minute after another corner kick.
While it was promising to see the team build on its halftime lead, Terry is hopeful the unit finishes more of its scoring chances going forward.
“Right now I feel like we still have a lot of work ahead of us, especially in terms of combining into the final third (of the field),” Terry said. “But overall, it was good. We’re steady and slowly making improvements.”
Terry also doesn’t want the team to be too spooked by the early loss.
“I try to not look into that too much,” Terry said. “And I hope the guys aren’t looking into that too much.”
As far as Aiden Edwards is concerned, he thinks that setback had a positive effect for the team.
“I think the practice environment has totally changed. That loss has really fueled us,” he said. “I think it was good for us early in the season to feel that. That gave us some momentum, the drive we needed to change our practice environment and push even harder. … I think we’re ready to keep working as hard as we can the rest of the season.”
The Hawks return to the field Thursday of next week in the first rivalry match of the season against Gallatin. That is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Bozeman Sports Park.
