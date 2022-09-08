Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In the 13th minute on Thursday, Bozeman’s Casper Lemley found teammate Griffin Conner for a shot right in front of the Great Falls CMR goal.

The play was ruled offside, however, keeping the game scoreless for a short while longer. The Hawks struck again just three minutes later, with a goal from senior Aidan Roos that spurred Bozeman to a 4-1 win.

Roos scored after settling the ball following a save by Rustlers goalie John Huestis, who had stopped the initial shot from junior Bryce Lenneman near the top of the box.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you