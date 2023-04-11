Weston Brown didn’t let geography stand in the way of finding the right college to attend next year.
The Bozeman senior distance runner conducted a nationwide search, which included visits to North Carolina, Wake Forest, Washington and Princeton. During the recruiting visits, he realized that it’s “so easy to travel” now, and getting back home to Bozeman in a single day would be doable no matter the school.
That included a direct flight from Bozeman to Newark, New Jersey, which is about an hour from Princeton’s campus.
“I thought I’d look at where I felt like I could have the most success down the road,” Brown said. “All these schools were a little ways away. But I felt like they’re all interesting and all had great characteristics.”
Brown eventually committed to Princeton, which was recognized during a signing ceremony at Bozeman High Tuesday in front of friends, family and the entire Hawks track and field team. Fellow seniors Clara Fox (Montana State), Ellison Merkel (Chapman University) and KJ Popiel (University of Detroit Mercy) also signed letters of intent during the ceremony.
After visiting several schools, Brown saw benefits to joining each program. But Princeton was where “I felt like I could have the best future,” he said, thanks to its academics and how welcoming the team was. Brown added that he’s leaning toward studying economics, but is undecided on a major. On the track, he’ll likely focus on the 3,000 and 5,000 meters but is open to other events as well.
Brown’s decision to run in college started to take shape last year when he won the Class AA 3,200 meters and later switched from soccer to cross country in the fall. He went on to win the Class AA boys cross country championship, helped Bozeman win a state team title and was named the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year. He also placed eighth at NXN Nike Outdoor Nationals in December.
Throughout this entire process over the past year, Brown said the support from friends has been evident.
“Everybody’s always excited about what’s going on,” Brown said. “They’re always excited about my races and everything which is super helpful and makes everything really easy.”
He’s also been thankful for his teammates and coaches at Bozeman High, including head cross country coach Casey Jermyn and assistant Ellie Hawthorne.
“They’re incredible coaches, and I definitely wouldn’t be doing any of this without them,” Brown said. “I owe them a huge debt.”
Brown added that he’s excited to get to New Jersey and get a better feel for the campus and his teammates, along with racing at the collegiate level.
“It’s going to be really interesting, really fun,” Brown said. “I’m excited for that.”
Fox commits to throw javelin for Bobcats
Being a three-sport athlete at Bozeman, Clara Fox was keeping her options open regarding what she would compete in at the next level.
For the first few months of her senior year, it was volleyball. But after weighing her love for track and field — particularly throwing the javelin — she reconsidered. Just in the past year, Fox finished second at the Class AA meet in the javelin and competed at Nike Outdoor Nationals last June. She also recently threw for a personal-best 137 feet, 2 inches last weekend, which currently ranks 25th in the nation as of Tuesday.
During her search, Fox looked at several in-state schools, including Carroll, Montana State and Montana, before eventually landing with the Bobcats. Fox also plans to major in nursing.
“I really like MSU and (I thought) it would be awesome to be able to stay close to home and go compete for the Cats,” Fox said. “I’ve been watching the Bobcats play volleyball, basketball, everything since I was little. So it’s really cool to be a Bobcat now and have kids watch me.”
Fox added that she’s appreciated her teammates and coaches being “super supportive” during her time competing in volleyball, basketball and track at Bozeman High, but she is ready to specialize at the next level.
“I’ve been a three-sport athlete all throughout high school and so I only spend two months working on track,” Fox said. “It’s really exciting to know that I’ll be working on track all year-round.”
Distance runner Merkel commits to Chapman University
This past fall, Ellison Merkel was originally planning to play soccer at the next level. But after tearing her left ACL near the end of this past season, she had to course correct.
While going through the recovery process, Merkel visited several schools. She knew she wanted to go out-of-state — particularly to California — and move to a warmer climate. Merkel said the timing of her injury messed with her ability to train, but the no-contact nature of running provided a different avenue to compete in college.
Later in the search Merkel said she “stumbled upon” Chapman University and, after a visit with the coach and team, committed to the Panthers. Merkel plans on being a middle-distance runner and studying health sciences.
“I’m really excited,” she said.
Merkel added that she’s appreciated the support from the community during her time at Bozeman High and is looking forward to more of the same once she gets to Chapman.
“Getting to meet all kinds of new people from all different places (will be exciting),” Merkel said. “And then definitely track and getting to know my teammates there.”
Popiel commits to the University of Detroit Mercy
After committing about a month ago, KJ Popiel felt a slight relief that he could make things official.
“I’ve known for a while,” he said, “so I guess it’s not a big shock. But it still feels good to know this is happening and I have a plan.”
The Bozeman senior initially started looking for opportunities to run cross country and track and field last fall. He talked with his Bozeman coaches and visited with “a decent amount of different coaches” throughout the country. He was also looking for a Division I school with an architecture program, which “narrowed it down pretty fast.”
“But I found one and I’m happy with it,” said Popiel, who plans on running at the University of Detroit Mercy next year.
Popiel added that support from his parents, teammates and coaches have helped immensely during his time at Bozeman High. He’s enjoyed sharing in recent success with his teammates, including last fall when the Hawks won a Class AA team title. Popiel was the No. 3 runner, finishing ninth overall in 16 minutes, 14.59 seconds.
“I really loved getting to meet people and being on a team with people,” he said. “And I think it’s really helped me set goals and work toward them and I really appreciate the opportunity it’s given me.”
Looking ahead, Popiel said he’s looking forward to a change of pace both academically and geographically.
“I think it’s going to be really cool to see just to get to live somewhere different,” Popiel added. “I’ve lived here my whole life. So I think that’s going to be really good.”
