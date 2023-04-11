Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Weston Brown didn’t let geography stand in the way of finding the right college to attend next year.

The Bozeman senior distance runner conducted a nationwide search, which included visits to North Carolina, Wake Forest, Washington and Princeton. During the recruiting visits, he realized that it’s “so easy to travel” now, and getting back home to Bozeman in a single day would be doable no matter the school.

That included a direct flight from Bozeman to Newark, New Jersey, which is about an hour from Princeton’s campus.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you