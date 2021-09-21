Following power outage, Billings West claims narrow win over Bozeman girls soccer By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Bozeman senior Sami Murphy defends Billings West junior Satory Taylor on Tuesday at Bozeman High School. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Bozeman junior Ellison Merkel kicks the ball around Billings West senior Sophie Sievertsen on Tuesday at Bozeman High School. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Bozeman goaltender Sabrina Scurry makes a leaping save during a game against Billings West on Tuesday at Bozeman High School. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The nearly full moon hung low in the sky, so maybe some of the peculiarity of Tuesday evening should have been expected.Midway through the second half of Bozeman’s contest against Billings West, the floodlights above the field gave out, leaving the players, coaches and spectators in a vast darkness.The scoreboard, still operational, burned red and displayed 59 minutes, 37 seconds with the score in favor of the visiting Golden Bears. The game moved over to Van Winkle Stadium and its turf field, but as the teams warmed up, the lights back at the grass pitch came back on after the appropriate breaker switch had been found. Everybody reversed course and the game resumed.The strangeness of the evening ended there, though, as West held on desperately to what was, at long last, a 1-0 win. West stayed unbeaten at 7-0-1, while Bozeman went to 4-3-1.The Hawks had lost a 4-1 decision to West earlier in the season. Head coach Erika Cannon attributed Tuesday’s closer outcome to better preparation against the team leading the Eastern AA standings.“At the start of the year we were just unprepared for them,” she said. “They’re a great team. They’re at the top of the table for a reason. We knew we had to pick it up, and we’ve made a lot of adjustments.”The Bears scored the game’s only goal in the 11th minute. Following a corner kick, Ela Bloyder settled the ball and redirected it toward the goal where teammate Mary Speare knocked it in with the heel of her cleat.It was the only goal Hawks keeper Sabrina Scurry would permit. She finished with eight saves, keeping Bozeman close. She took a hard fall and landed on her hip in about the 70th minute while making a save and navigating the traffic in front of the net. She had a noticeable limp after the game, but she had clearly given plenty of effort.“Sabrina made a bunch of key saves and amazing saves,” Cannon said. “She was smart, and she was battling just like everybody else. I think that was just terrific and I think that kept us going and allowed us to keep trying to get chances ourselves.”Although West did control much of the possession, Bozeman did have opportunities to score.Sami Murphy missed a shot just high and just narrowly right in the 39th minute. She also had two free kicks saved in the second half. Bozeman had another shot saved by West keeper Ashlyn Dvorak in the 77th minute.Once the game had been moved to the football stadium and then moved back to its origin point, the Hawks played with more fervor in an attempt to salvage the 20 minutes they had left.Murphy said the team relied on a “super aggressive” offense for the last bit of the game. It was a necessary tactic to not only try to even the score but also to counteract the levity created by the lighting mishap.“Honestly we were all kind of laughing. It was kind of funny,” she said of being on the field as it went dark. “When the lights went out, we were all pretty shocked, but we got together, pumped each other up and I think we played great in the last 20.”West played a physical brand of soccer which resulted in players from both sides sliding on the grass. Although Bozeman didn’t come away with the win, the Hawks got more accustomed to that style of play, which can only be helpful in the future.“West is always a really good team. I think it brought our intensity up and the energy up,” Murphy said. “Physical games are tough, but I think it just makes us stronger to learn how to deal with that.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670.