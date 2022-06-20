After strong showings at the Class AA meet three weeks ago, five Bozeman High track and field athletes competed at Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, this weekend.
Recent graduate Hayley Burns finished ninth in the girls mile run in the Emerging Elite division (5 minutes, 3.40 seconds) and 14th in the two miles in the Championship division (10:47.35). Burns recently took third in the 1,600 meters (5:15.54) and fourth in the 800 meters (2:17.65) at the Class AA meet.
Rising junior Nathan Neil placed 16th in the boys 800 in the Championship division (personal-best 1:53.69). Neil recently ran a then-personal-best time of 1:54.52 to take third in the 800 at the Class AA meet.
Rising senior Weston Brown placed 13th in the 800 of the Emerging Elite division (1:57.05) and 33rd in the two miles of the Championship division (9:17.70). Brown is coming off a state title in the boys 3,200 meters (personal-best 9:27.07) and a third-place finish in the boys 1,600 meters (personal-best 4:21.17) at the Class AA meet.
Recent graduate Hannah Schonhoff placed ninth in the Championship division of the girls high jump (5 feet, 4.5 inches). Schonhoff recently repeated as state champion in the girls high jump (5-7) at the Class AA meet. She’ll also compete for the Elon University track and field team next season.
Rising senior Clara Fox placed 17th in the Championship division of the girls javelin (119-1.25). Fox recently finished second in the event (personal-best 131-3) at the Class AA meet.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.