Bozeman and Gallatin faced each other for the last first time on Thursday.
All other sports at the schools had their moment, but this week belonged to the track and field athletes. They dealt with a steady wind throughout the day, but not even that could shake the competitive spirit that arose while facing many of their friends.
The prevailing opinion among the participants was that Thursday’s meet at Gallatin was more special and enjoyable than all the other events this season.
“It’s kind of fun seeing guys you ran with (before) and knowing they’re right over there,” Gallatin junior Noah Dahlke said. “It’s fun, but it’s got a different feel because obviously we want to beat them.”
The Hawks emerged with the team wins, however. Bozeman’s boys won 84-56. The girls won 108-37.
Dahlke overcame what he described as a poor start out of the blocks to win the 100 meters in 11.48 seconds. The wind didn’t help, but he said he was looking forward to competing against Bozeman regardless.
“With them being across town and us being brand new, yeah, I want to beat them more,” he said.
Even with the extra motivation to win on both sides, the friendliness of the rivalry was still evident throughout the day.
“I know a lot of people at Gallatin, and I feel like it’s not relaxed, but you’re with friends still,” said Bozeman sophomore Luci McCormick, who won the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 36.58 seconds. “When you’re competing right next to someone you know from Gallatin, I think that makes it more competitive but also more fun.”
McCormick wasn’t thrilled with her time, but she tried to keep the performance in perspective.
“In past meets, I’ve been so close to qualifying for state, and I was hoping for that today, but I guess I knew it might not happen because of the wind,” she said. “I think we mostly wanted to have fun at this meet.”
Despite the relatively easygoing atmosphere of the day, there were still events to win and goals to meet. And with that reality came the normal set of nerves.
Bozeman senior Elijah Eckles is in his first year as a hurdler, and he said he’s still getting his confidence up in the event. He posted a personal record Thursday, though, as he won the 110 hurdles in 16.83 seconds. Gallatin junior Tyler Gilman placed second in 17.28 seconds.
“Those first couple hurdles were honestly the best of my life,” Eckles said. “I just get super nervous for them, but I was glad I could finally get a win. That’s my first win of the season (in the hurdles).”
He is still about a second away from a state-qualifying time in the event, but he can tell he’s steadily getting faster. He said being more cognizant of his form as the race unfolds is his biggest focus going forward.
“I think right now I need to work on keeping my endurance and keeping a strong run and keeping my form throughout the race,” Eckles said. “Toward the end or the middle, my form starts to get lax, and I’m more jumping over the hurdles than I am gliding.”
Eckles later also won the pole vault by clearing 13 feet, 6 inches.
Gallatin freshman Natalia Antonucci had to suppress some nerves of her own while also trying to overcome shin splints that have bothered her all season. She did both and squeaked out a win at the finish line of the 100. Antonucci finished in 13.85 seconds, just .02 seconds ahead of Bozeman sophomore Eliza Smith.
“I was super nervous at the start because I saw everyone's times and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, I don’t know if I’m going to do very good,’” she said. “But it felt really good (to win).”
Even better, she got to spend a sunny afternoon with old friends from middle school.
“This meet is definitely more fun than the previous ones,” Antonucci said. “I have a lot of friends there too, and racing them is a really good feeling. We were super excited to see each other.”
The shin splints have held her back from having the season she’d like, but Antonucci has more Gallatin-Bozeman track and field meets to look forward to in the coming years. She hopes to continue improving in the time she has left.
“I hope that as a sophomore next year I can come back and do this meet again,” she said, “and hopefully it’s the same feeling.”
Elsewhere on Thursday, Gallatin freshman Tesse Kamps qualified for state in the shot put with a winning toss of 36-1.25. Bozeman junior Hannah Schonhoff cleared 5-7 in the high jump, winning the event and improving on her own best mark in the state.
