After a few close games to end the regular season, Drew Johnson felt Bozeman needed to start the postseason on a high note.
The Hawks junior made sure that happened. He scored four goals on Tuesday, pacing East top-seeded Bozeman to a 9-0 win over No. 8 Great Falls CMR in the first round of the Class AA playoffs. The Hawks (13-1-1) advanced to the state quarterfinals later this week.
“I really hope we’ll build on this momentum,” Johnson said, “hopefully take it into the next game and keep scoring a lot of goals.”
Bozeman has emphasized all season that its scoring prowess is possible because of the entire team, not just one player. The Hawks felt they effectively passed to each other and attacked at opportune moments.
Hawks head coach Hunter Terry said his players recognize that, no matter who scored, the others around them put in the work to make that goal happen.
“When things click, when we’re on the same page, that’s when all the goals start,” Johnson said. “It just happens to be one player sometimes, but it’s really nice to get everyone involved too.”
Joshua Angell scored twice and assisted on another goal. Will Kaiser tallied a goal and two assists while Nolan Robbins and Cole Kanehl both scored.
Seven different Hawks chalked up at least one assist.
“It means a lot,” Angell said. “We have a good bond between our teammates. On and off the field, we’re always connecting.”
Angell said the Hawks, going into Tuesday, wanted to see how much they could push the pace of the match.
Johnson was especially proud of how the Hawks dictated the tempo in the second half. They scored five of their goals after intermission.
“It’s especially hard for defenders when the tempo changes,” Johnson said. “It’s just harder to defend and easier to score.”
Terry noted Bozeman prioritized being dynamic in the attacking third. That high pace is hard to stop, he added, especially when the Hawks became as crafty as they were.
“It gives you momentum, keeps things dangerous, keeps everyone on their toes and engaged,” Terry said. “When we change the rhythm of the game when we break through the final third, that has a big impact on how we play and the intensity of the game.”
Terry consistently tells his team every year they are never playing as well as they can be. This year is no different. He said the Hawks would get back to trying to improve right away on Wednesday in practice.
Angell agreed. Still, he thinks Tuesday was a good start on the way to reaching their ultimate goal.
“Our team gave a good battle, a good fight,” he said. “We pulled through, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season and going all the way.”
